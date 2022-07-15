FEATURE NEWS

Gillette Stadium Advances Security with AI Weapons Detection System

By

The unfortunate need to protect the public from harm due to illegal weapons at large events is an increasing problem today. With more security screening needed than ever before to keep people safe and confident enough to attend events, Gillette Stadium has announced it selected Evolv Technology to provide its weapons detection AI security screening technology at the stadium.

The sports and entertainment venue has over 65K seats and is home to the New England Patriots and New England Revolution. It also hosts concerts and a diverse variety of other major ticketed events.

This partnership will not only help fans to feel safe when they come to the stadium to watch a game, but it will speed up the wait in line and boost their overall experience while there.

Metal detectors and random searches are no longer the most secure way to keep the public safe when thousands are flocking to a venue. New, sophisticated and advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are making it easier and less intrusive to keep places secure.

With Evolv Express Systems, the combination of powerful sensor technology and proven AI and analytics make it possible to walk through the entrance gates without having to stop. The system will detect weapons and other threats and avoid things like loose change or cell phones.



“Entertainment is our business, but safety is our top priority,” said Gillette Stadium COO Jim Nolan. “To ensure the continued safety of our guests, we conducted a thorough evaluation that led to the easy decision of choosing Evolv Technology.”

Evolv Technology provides AI weapon detection technologies for schools, hospitals, and public spaces to help make it a safer world to work, learn, and play.

“As we celebrate another major professional sports stadium’s choice of Evolv Technology, we also recognize the growing need to help ensure the safety of fans and staff,” said John Baier, Evolv Technology’s vice president of sports. “Metal detectors, once a staple in public safety, have gone the way of pay phones and fax machines. With AI-based systems, we believe fans have better experiences while venues have a more sophisticated and less intrusive way to identify and address potential threats.”




Edited by Erik Linask
Author Info
Stefania Viscusi


Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Gillette Stadium Advances Security with AI Weapons Detection System

By: Stefania Viscusi    7/15/2022

Evolv Technology provides AI weapon detection technologies for schools, hospitals, and public spaces to help make it a safer world to work, learn, and…

Read More

Business Expansion Pushes on Amidst Supply Chain Issues

By: Greg Tavarez    7/12/2022

Almost three-quarters of businesses worldwide are being optimistic about plans to further global expansion.

Read More

10 SEO tips for personal injury lawyers blog

By: Contributing Writer    7/11/2022

To keep up with the constant supply of new cases, personal injury law firms are always looking for new ways. Personal injury attorneys should utilize …

Read More

Tech Buying Cycle Changes, Industry Consolidation Dominate ITEXPO Keynote Panel

By: Bill Yates    7/6/2022

Intelisys, Telarus and TCG addressed the changes in the channel model in light of new work environments and supply chain challenges.

Read More

Startups Create Disruptive Innovation at ITEXPO's IDEA Showcase 2022

By: Greg Tavarez    7/1/2022

At IDEA Showcase at ITEXPO 2022, seven startups and entrepreneurs focused on transforming markets or creating new ones were able to present their uniq…

Read More
View All News