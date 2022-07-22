FEATURE NEWS

SecurityScorecard Helps Local Governments Protect Critical Assests

SecurityScorecard increased its work with multiple congressional committees, federal and state agencies and local authorities. The cybersecurity ratings provider meets regularly with government agencies for policy and operational collaboration, including threat intelligence briefings for major government agencies.

“We are committed to helping government entities in keeping their communities secure,” said Sachin Bansal, chief business and legal officer, SecurityScorecard.

Now, U.S. county governments are able to monitor and improve cybersecurity risk because of a partnership between the National Association of Counties and SecurityScorecard, a founding member of the Institute for Security and Technology. NACo piloted SecurityScorecard’s cybersecurity ratings platform, which involved 38 counties.

SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that give organizations instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an A-F rating.

“Working with SecurityScorecard will enable us to improve the overall health of county networks and provide immediate access to information about cyber threats and risks, not only for county networks but also for third-party partners,” said Rita Reynolds, chief information officer of NACo. “This expansive approach offers sophisticated, real-time data that enhances counties’ capacity to monitor and protect critical assets.”

SecurityScorecard’s platform is available in the NACo County Tech Xchange, an online portal that connects more than 800 county CIOs, IT directors, CISOs and other county IT leadership. The portal provides resources that enable counties to improve their technology infrastructure.




Edited by Erik Linask
