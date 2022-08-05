FEATURE NEWS

Are You Ready to Let Blockchain Technology to Enter Your Life?

By

Blockchain technology is much more than just digital currency. The security functions of the protocol can be used to enhance products such as art, real estate and business contracts.

At The Blockchain Event 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the leader of the most prominent tech firm incubator in South Florida led a panel discussion on the ever-evolving list of uses for blockchain technology.

“Blockchain technology is here to stay,” said panel moderator Nikki Cabus, CEO at South Florida Tech Hub. “People keep figuring out new ways to use it.”

In “Blockchain 101: Crossing Industries,” a panel of experts discussed alternative ways to use the secure ledger technology. Cabus noted that the focus of Web 3.0, personalized data, mixes well with blockchain technology. “Now that we own the data, we can figure out what we want to do with it,” she said said.

The panel included Sharon Holm, COO at GenoBank.io. Her company enables users to “establish ownership and control of their genomic data using a decentralized blockchain-based DNA wallet and non-fungible tokens,” according to their LinkedIn page.

The company calls their product “bioNFTs.” Holm said they’re smart contracts that execute an action if another action is recognized. For example, granting access to research data.

“There is an action, and if the action is met, there’s an outcome” she said.

Brandon Ginsberg, CEO at Palm Tree NFT, said one advantage to blockchain technology is that it isn’t stored or operated in the cloud, which is prone to outages. “Smart contracts are executing your contracts on distributed systems,” he said, referencing Ethereum technology.

Ginsberg also took a stab at explaining the allure of owning digital art protected by blockchain technology. Why do people purchase digital assets? Personal expression, he answered.

“People buy digital art for the same reasons they buy luxury fashions,” Ginsberg said.

Ginsberg listed various types of digital art that can be protected using blockchain technology, including:

  • NFT Art. Digital assets that can’t be reproduced, making it collectible, unique and non-transferrable.
  • Generative Art. Art that’s been create in whole or in part using an autonomous system like AI.
  • Quantum Art. Involves the artistic interpretation of the movements of subatomic particles by computer software.
  • Photographic Art. Blockchain can apply a unique identifier for each photograph to prove ownership.

Ginsberg said it’s relatively costly to create blockchain art. It takes energy to produce the chain. Then you have to house the chain, he said. “Storing information on-chain is extremely expensive,” he said.

The potential loss of the crypto keys to any ledger is another issue, Holm said. Crypto banks have proved problematic for a number of reasons. Keeping your own crypto keys comes with its own set of worries, she said.

Bottom line: If you choose not to give away your rights to maintain your own crypto keys, you have accepted more responsibility, she said.

“This is not the future,” Holm said. “This is happening now.”




Edited by Erik Linask
Author Info
Bill Yates

Communications Correspondent

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Are You Ready to Let Blockchain Technology to Enter Your Life?

By: Bill Yates    8/5/2022

Blockchain technology is much more than just digital currency. The security functions of the protocol can be used to enhance products such as art, rea…

Read More

July Sees Decline in Robocalls

By: Greg Tavarez    8/5/2022

July saw nearly a 12% decrease in robocalls received by Americans when compared to June, according to the YouMail Robocall Index.

Read More

From AIDs to Hostage Governments: The Rise of Ransomware

By: Contributing Writer    8/5/2022

Ransomware today has become a major threat to every organization. It is now incredibly easy for criminals to access your tech stack - and profit great…

Read More

How to Win at Cybersecurity: Become a "Sneaker CISO"

By: Special Guest    8/1/2022

In the digital world, everybody in the organization has a role in cyber security and, as a CISO, you have to build a culture of information security.

Read More

How to Innovate Faster with Low Code BPM

By: Special Guest    7/28/2022

Low code business process management platforms allow developers and the technical teams to streamline the company's BPM processes, but that is just on…

Read More
View All News