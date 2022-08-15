Top 7 Tips for Making Open-Source Software More Secure

In the wake of high-profile security threats, companies and governments are increasingly turning to open-source software as one of the ways to avoid security breaches.

Open-source software is code that is made available to the public for use and modification. While this offers several benefits, it also creates new security challenges.

Fortunately, some steps can be taken to make open-source software more secure, such as using SCA tools and other best practices. In this article, we will discuss seven of the most important ones.

1. Use Security-centric Code Analysis Tools

One of the best ways to make open-source software more secure is to use security-centric code analysis tools. These tools can help to identify potential security vulnerabilities in code and provide recommendations for mitigating them.

Several different code analysis tools are available, including static code analyzers (such as SonarQube) and dynamic code analyzers (such as Contrast Security). Many of these tools are open source, making them easily accessible to everyone.

2. Perform Regular Vulnerability Scans

Another important step is to perform regular vulnerability scans of open-source software using a tool like OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). Performing scans like these can help to identify any potential security vulnerabilities that may exist in the code.

A vulnerability scan is an automated test that looks for known security vulnerabilities in a system. These tests can be run manually or as part of a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline.

Vulnerability scans should be performed regularly, especially after any changes are made to the codebase. This will ensure that any new vulnerabilities are identified and addressed as quickly as possible.

3. Implement a Secure Development Lifecycle

Implementing a secure development lifecycle (SDL) is another great way to make open-source software more secure. SDL is a process that encompasses all aspects of software development, from design to deployment.

One of the key components of SDL is security testing. It is the process of assessing the security of a system or application. There are multiple types of security tests, including static code analysis, dynamic code analysis, and penetration testing.

Security testing should be performed at every stage of the software development process. It helps to ensure that any security vulnerabilities are identified and addressed before the software is deployed.

4. Use Dependency Management Tools

Dependency management is the process of managing the dependencies (i.e., libraries and frameworks) that your code relies on. A dependency management tool can help ensure that only approved dependencies are used in your code.

This is important because it can help avoid using vulnerable dependencies, which can lead to security issues. Many dependency management tools are available today, including Maven, Gradle, and Ivy.

5. Automate Security Testing

Automating security testing is another great way to make open-source software more secure. Automated security testing tools can help to identify potential security vulnerabilities in code and provide recommendations for mitigating them.

Static code analyzers (such as SonarQube) and dynamic code analyzers (such as Contrast Security) are some of the different automated security testing tools available today.

6. Use a Secure Configuration Management Tool

Configuration management is the process of managing the configurations of software and hardware systems. A secure configuration management tool can help ensure that only approved configurations are used in your system.

Such management can help avoid using insecure configurations, which can lead to security issues. Some of the different configuration management tools available are Puppet, Chef, and Ansible.

7. Keep Your Software Up-to-Date

It’s important to keep your open-source software up-to-date, as new versions often include security fixes for vulnerabilities that have been discovered. Keeping software up-to-date can help ensure that potential security issues are addressed promptly.

In many cases, you can configure your software to update to the latest version automatically. However, it’s also important to manually check for updates regularly, as some software updates may require manual intervention.

Conclusion

There are a lot of different ways to make open-source software more secure. By following the tips above, you can help to ensure that your open-source software is as secure as possible.

From performing regular vulnerability scans to using a secure configuration management tool, these security measures can help to protect your software from potential attacks and safeguard your data.

