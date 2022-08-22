Boosting Your Resume: Top IT Skills You Should Learn in 2022





In 2022, working with networks and IT systems, learning programming, and cloud computing are necessities that can help you enhance your IT career. If you’ve always wanted to become an IT expert, you’ll need to handle more than resolving simple router and Wi-Fi issues.

You need to understand how cloud infrastructures work and everything else that the modern-day IT field entails. IT work is incredibly diverse. In other words, it requires a range of skills you should focus on acquiring.

However, there are many different IT skills these days. This short guide will introduce you to some of the essential IT skills you should include in your resume.

Security

Security is at the core of any IT system. IT security could be anything from system administration to networking and help desk. Any of these roles can help you understand the concepts of IT security and why it matters in the digital business landscape.

To qualify for IT security roles like IT security analyst, you’ll need the following skills:

Tech-savvy knowledge regarding software, network, and physical security;

Installing routers and firewalls;

Data encryption;

Threat and risk analysis and mitigation;

Introduction to the latest compliance standards and regulations (CCPA, HIPAA, PCI-DSS);

Penetration testing and ethical hacking.

Nowadays, there are top IBM training courses (free and premium) where you can explore and learn skills like security, cloud, data analytics, and more.

Programming

You’ll need programming skillsIf you’re into software, app, and web development. Programming is also helpful for automating repetitive tasks and mundane processes.

IT professionals and developers must know at least one of the most popular coding languages, such as Python, C++, JavaScript, Ruby, and PowerShell.

We recommend learning two or more languages as it will come in handy for your further personal and professional development as an IT expert.

Systems and networking

Digital businesses would not be able to operate without computer networks and systems. These systems need to function seamlessly without any disturbances to ensure maximum uptime and a top-grade customer experience for modern consumers.

As an IT expert, your typical roles include network or system administrators. Both skills are an excellent way to get into cloud security and administration. Managing systems and networks requires the following skills:

Knowing operating systems like Mac, Linux, and Windows;

Installing, configuring, and administering software and hardware;

Cloud applications and administration;

Installing, configuring, and maintaining networks such as virtual private networks (VPNs), storage area networks (SANs), wide area networks (WANs), and local area networks (LANs);

Troubleshooting;

Resolving technical issues.

Data analysis

Data is a new currency in the contemporary corporate world. It’s essential to running a digital business. Every business organization depends on IT experts to gather, process, and analyze incredible amounts of data daily.

Data harvesting, science, and analysis are vital IT skills that allow companies to identify and mitigate cybersecurity threats, understand their competitors, address the main pain points of target audiences, and more. Data engineers and database administrators must work with Python and SQL databases.

Cloud computing and machine learning

Building and maintaining cloud infrastructure is currently among the most wanted IT skills. Cloud technology has revolutionized the way organizations operate and conduct business. It ensured the highest levels of cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes and the best data storage solutions, among many other things.

Cloud architects, administrators, and developers must use and manage various cloud platforms, such as Oracle, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS.

On the other hand, machine learning skills are paramount for data professionals and coding experts. Being a subset of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning has become one of the most critical skills for IT experts in the IT and technology spheres.

Deep learning techniques and managing clustering, Kernels, and parametric algorithms are among today’s most sought-after IT skills.

How to acquire top IT skills

There are a few options for obtaining IT skills.

Certifications

Getting IT certifications is an excellent way to take your knowledge, education, and skill to the professional level. There are top-notch IT courses that you can take to obtain certifications from various IT areas and ensure your skills meet professional standards.

Degrees

While this option may require more time, effort, and resources, getting a degree in information technologies and computer science is the best way to enter the IT world as a true professional. In addition, a certified IT expert with a degree gets access to higher incomes and better job positions.

Conclusion

Even though becoming an IT expert requires solving quite a few challenges along the way, you’ll get a chance to get more hands-on experience, work with the latest technologies and tools, and refresh your knowledge.

You can learn some of the IT stuff for free at your own pace by watching various tutorials and taking online courses. On the other hand, the internet gives you access to professional IT courses that come with a one-week free trial. The best thing to do is consider free and premium learning options to take your IT knowledge to the next level.