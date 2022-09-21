5 Tips to Protect Your Website From Hackers





Having an online presence today is critical for every organization, but as organizations increase their online visibility, they need to be constantly alert to digital and cyber threats. This includes protecting your website and endpoints from bad actors and hackers.

What Is Website Security?

Website security is generally a complex, ever-evolving topic. Also called cybersecurity, web security involves actions that shield a website from attacks and cyber threats. This includes protecting your data and those of your visitors from the hands of cybercriminals. Website security protects you from:

Vulnerable exploits that attack your website from its weak points

DDoS attacks that slow down or crush your website, making it inaccessible

Malicious software downloads inject attacks to allow unauthorized access to your website and steal your data

Blacklisting by search engines may find malware in your website and reduces your online visibility

Session hijacking forces users to carry out unwanted/malicious actions on your website

The landscape of web security keeps changing as technology develops. As new and more effective web security features emerge, cybercriminals also reinvent ways to navigate around these security barriers to attack weak or vulnerable sites.

Security Tips to Protect Your Website

These five tips can help you protect your website from hackers and cybercriminals.

Install SSL and Strong Security Plugins

Installing SSL and strong security plugins encrypt any information sent from your website, allowing only the targeted recipients to reach or read it. This blocks away attackers who can intercept the information.

Migrate to HTTPS Protocol

Generally, Hypertext transfer protocol secure (HTTPS) is a more advanced form of hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) to increase the security of sensitive data transfer. With an extra layer of web protection, HTTPS prevents cyber criminals from intercepting information and website login credentials.

Use Strong Passwords

Always use strong passwords to secure your site. Use strong passwords that aren’t traceable. A strong password should be creative, containing a combination of special characters, letters, and figures. Avoid using common combinations, words, or dates that hackers might be able to connect to you and guess the password. If possible, add MFA/2FA to your login to prevent anyone from trying to access your website.

Use Strong Endpoint Protection

Whoever accesses your website from the backend or for work purposes must use secure logins and protect their device. Endpoint security solutions protect devices like desktops, laptops, or mobile devices (phones and tablets) from cyberattacks and malicious threats. All devices employees use for work — either on a business’ network or cloud are possible endpoints for cyber threats and must be protected.

Choose a Reputable Hosting Provider

Where your website is hosted dictates its security. Choose a reputable web hosting provider who regularly checks your weblogs for access by unknown malicious actors. The host should also provide frequent backups to prevent data loss.

Endnote

Cyber threats are a great concern to today’s businesses. This makes securing websites a constant and urgent ongoing task. It involves using HTTPS instead of HTTP, constantly monitoring your site for vulnerabilities, and using endpoint security to secure your site. These steps might not guarantee you protection from attackers and hackers, but they help minimize the risk of exposure and getting hacked.