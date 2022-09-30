Online casino technology trends in 2022





Online gambling has changed significantly over the past few years. With so many new online casinos launching all the time, players have more choice than ever before. Game developers are constantly releasing new games and adding features to existing ones in order to stand out from the crowd. However, not all trends are positive ones.

In recent years we have seen a continuing increase in malicious hacking attempts on casinos, which unfortunately left players from a variety of different sites feeling unsafe about engaging with these services again any time soon. But this has resulted in an emerging trend for online casino slots without verification.

In order to help you stay ahead of the game so that you can choose the very best online casino sites for your needs and preferences, here are some of the most important upcoming trends in online casino technology that you should know about.

Knowing the online casino software providers

The software provider of an online casino can have a huge impact on your experience with that particular site. In fact, many players are so concerned about the quality of the software that they will only choose to play at casinos that are provably fair. If you want to find the best casinos to play at, then it’s important that you know which software provider each site uses.

There are a few different types of reputable casino software providers, including RTG, WGS, and Playtech. RTG casinos are primarily focused on US players, but can be found in countries all over the world. With a focus on classic casino games, these sites are often cheaper than other providers as they don’t have as high a overhead.

WGS is a white label platform that is used by many casinos to integrate their own software. This platform is known for having fast, reliable software and can be found in both desktop and mobile casinos. Playtech casinos are a bit rarer, but they primarily focus on high rollers. This high-end software provider is known for having high-quality games and a wide variety of payouts.

Blockchain integration

The recent revolution in blockchain technology has led to some amazing new innovations in the online casino industry. As you are probably aware, blockchain is best known for being the technology behind popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. However, online casinos and blockchain technology go hand in hand in a few different ways.

Firstly, some casinos have decided to use smart contracts with blockchain in order to facilitate their transactions. This is particularly useful for international transactions, as it can help to eliminate many of the banking issues that are often common when dealing with different countries.

If you live in a country where online casinos aren’t legally recognized, this can be a great option for you. Many blockchain casinos have no restrictions at all, so you can play as much as you like, day or night, without having to worry about getting caught. Some casinos have also begun to use cryptocurrency as a deposit method. It is a great way to stay totally anonymous.

Real-time gaming

Another trend in casino software that you’re likely to become familiar with is real-time gaming. Real-time gaming is a feature that some casinos are using that allows you to start playing before the result of previous games in your session have been determined. This means that you will be able to play at your own pace without having to wait for cards to be dealt or spins to finish.

It can be a great feature for players who want to fit their gaming into their busy lives, but don’t have endless hours to wait for a single game to end. However, some players may be concerned that this feature could be used to their disadvantage.

Real-time gaming is usually used for simpler games that are commonly found in slots and video poker games. Casinos that offer this feature will usually let you know how many games will be affected by real-time gaming so that you can make an informed decision about whether or not you want to play there.

Responsible gaming measures

Another trend worth discussing is the rise of responsible gaming measures in online casinos. As online gambling has become more and more common, it’s important that casinos do everything in their power to prevent their players from becoming addicted to the games. One way that casinos are doing this is by introducing integrated help tools.

These are usually accessed by clicking on an icon in the corner of the site, and they provide you with information on how to get help, as well as links that you can click to speak to a real-life counsellor.

The help tools are often provided through partnerships with addiction and counselling services, and they provide a great way for players who are worried about their levels of engagement with gaming to seek assistance. This feature is particularly important for younger players, as long-term gambling addiction is a real problem that can affect anyone.