SEPTA Puts ZeroEyes on Public Gun Safety

SEPTA is the fifth largest transit system in the United States. With its 9,500 employees, SEPTA offers a vast network of fixed route services, including bus, subway, trolley, trackless trolley and regional rail throughout Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania, with connections into New Jersey and Delaware.

As with most transit systems, a top priority for SEPTA is ensuring the safety of its riders and staff. It does that with its more than 30,000 cameras utilized throughout the system. However, increasing gun violence throughout the nation has amplified its priority to keep the public safe. Therefore, SEPTA looked to ZeroEyes to start a pilot program designed to reduce the likelihood of gun-related violence on train platforms.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our riders and employees," said SEPTA Board President Pasquale T. Deon Sr. "While serious crimes are rare on SEPTA, evaluating this technology demonstrates the Authority's proactive approach to security."

ZeroEyes is the creator of the A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation. ZeroEyes' proprietary software, when layered on top of SEPTA's existing security cameras, identifies brandished guns and alerts safety personnel and local law enforcement within three to five seconds.

This is done by former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists in the ZeroEyes Operations Center who monitor every detection 24/7 to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents. The intelligence includes the gun wielder’s appearance, clothing, weapon and real-time location. Importantly, ZeroEyes' A.I. does not perform any facial recognition, nor receive, record, store or share videos or images of any person, so there are no privacy concerns for the general public.

"Our nation's cities have been experiencing dramatic increases in violent gun-related crime, and we need more leaders like SEPTA who take proactive measures to protect the public," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes.

The SEPTA Board approved the pilot during its November meeting. Implementation is expected to begin in about two months.