Aruba and Disney Immerse Guests in Personal Star Wars Experience

Walt Disney World Resort guests have a new opportunity to venture to a faraway galaxy with Disney’s new Star Wars vacation experience, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. To be clear, this is not your typical few-minute thrill ride. This is an immersive adventure.

Onboard the Halycon starcruiser, a 100-cabon Corellian MPO-1400 model ship, guests become the heroes of their stories where they see, feel and live Star Wars during a two-night adventure. They engage in missions, sample exotic cuisine from around the galaxy and take a planet excursion to Batuu, a remote terrestrial planet on the edge of the galaxy's Outer Rim Territories.

Guests use their connected devices to access the Star Wars: Datapad in the Play Disney Parks app. The Star Wars: Datapad guides guests deeper into the adventure.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an exciting, first-of-its-kind vacation experience that opened on March 1 as part of the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration,” said Gary Daniels, senior vice president, products and experiences at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

To deliver this experience, a dependable network is vital. Walt Disney World Resort delivers the unique and realistic Star Wars experience by utilizing Aruba’s technology.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is among the 29 properties Walt Disney World Resort plans to leverage Aruba solutions to offer new and improved experiences to resort guests. The Aruba infrastructure is chosen by Walt Disney World Resort for its management, location and analytics capabilities.

Aruba’s access points, switches and ClearPass enable guests to enjoy a seamless, secure and connected experience. With Aruba’s technology at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, guests engage in immersive activities such as translating Aurebesh messages, an alphabet used to represent spoken Galactic Basic, or intercepting First Order transmissions through the Play Disney Parks app.

Aruba User Experience Insight incident detection and machine learning solution also helps the Disney team identify problems and resolve issues faster by proactively monitoring, troubleshooting and addressing application and network performance issues.

“As an official networking provider of Walt Disney World Resort, HPE and Aruba technology solutions continue to support innovative, mobile-centric services that help create magic to delight Walt Disney World Resort guests,” said Stuart Strickland, wireless chief technology officer at Aruba, a HPE company.

Aruba and Walt Disney World are creating lifetime memories as guests become a protagonist and travel to a galaxy far away aboard a starcruiser.