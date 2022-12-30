Eaton Stands with New EPA Regulations

Some think climate change is not a real thing. But, no matter the stance taken, it is hard to not notice the effects carbon emissions places on communities throughout the nation. Food supplies are disrupted from time to time, and smog is noticeable in industrial centers.

As a result, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set new emission standards for heavy-duty commercial vehicles developed through open and collaborative discussion among stakeholders.

The new standards require heavy-duty commercial vehicles to limit NOx emissions to 0.035 grams per horsepower-hour during normal operation, 0.050 grams at low load and 10.0 grams at idle. The low levels of emissions, as well as the durability and life requirements, ensure the U.S. transportation sector sustains economic growth without harming the health of communities, especially those around major thoroughfares and industrial centers.

Intelligent power management company Eaton supports the new regulations set by the EPA. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. Its Vehicle Group and eMobility business offers several technologies that help manufacturers meet the new emissions regulations, including variable valve actuation for engines, 48-volt systems and aftertreatment thermal management solutions.

Eaton’s variable valve actuation technologies help reduce NOx and CO2 through the early/late intake valve closing or "Miller" cycle, cylinder deactivation and early exhaust valve opening.

As commercial vehicles shift from 12- and 24-volt electrical architectures to 48-volt to achieve future emissions regulations, Eaton assists those manufacturers with various solutions to produce and manage that power safely and efficiently.

Also, with diesel engine NOx emissions regulations becoming more stringent, keeping the aftertreatment system at its optimal operating temperature is important. Eaton’s fuel burner air source delivers precise and efficient combustion plus cooling air to Tenneco’s Cold Start Thermal Unit fuel burner. The Eaton 48-volt e-heater controller regulates and supplies power to a heating coil in the vehicle’s aftertreatment system, while ensuring high power quality for the electrical components.

These are the results of investments in technology leadership that is the foundation of Eaton’s portfolio of emission reduction products. Eaton products range from efficient and less polluting powertrains to key elements of electrified propulsion and enhanced high-voltage power distribution and protection.

“Eaton stands ready to provide cost-effective advanced powertrain technologies that make vehicles more efficient while simultaneously reducing emissions and achieving significant operational savings for our customers’ commercial vehicle fleets,” said João Faria, president, Eaton’s Vehicle Group.

Eaton, as it has done in the past decade, is expected to continue to work with others in the industry and regulatory agencies to be certain that emissions regulations are quantifiable and precise and to establish one national standard that provides long-term regulatory stability and technology leadership for the industry.