Generative AI Expo Launches as Newest Event in the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW

New Conference and Expo at the 2023 #TECHSUPERSHOW in Florida Now Accepting Call for Papers

Shelton, CT – January 27, 2023 – TMC today announced the Call for Papers are open for the first Generative AI Expo, part of the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, being held February 14-17, 2023 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Generative AI Expo at ITEXPO will bring together leading researchers, practitioners, and industry experts to share their latest findings and unique perspectives, exchange ideas, and discuss the future of this rapidly evolving technology. Presenters from academia, industry, and government organizations will help you understand the potential applications of Generative AI in any industry or discipline.

Use this link to submit Call for Papers for consideration in the conference program.

According to TMC CEO and Conference Chairman, Rich Tehrani, Generative AI Expo is the starting point for you research the countless potentially game-changing pillars that may solidify generative AI as THE indispensable technology for the next decade.

Learn about the latest advancements and applications of generative AI from leading researchers, practitioners, and industry experts. Gain insight into the potential of generative AI to revolutionize various industries, from healthcare to finance to entertainment. Discover new techniques and approaches for training and fine-tuning generative AI models. Understand the ethical, legal, and societal implications of generative AI. Compare and evaluate different generative AI models and frameworks. Network with other AI enthusiasts and professionals from academia, industry, and government organizations. Learn from case studies and practical examples of how generative AI is being used in various industries today. Take advantage of the opportunity to ask questions and get feedback from experts in the field.

“In a recent survey I conducted on LinkedIn, about 65% of respondents expect Generative AI to dramatically change the way their organizations conduct business in the next few years!” said Tehrani.

“This means almost every industry will likely feel the effects of generative AI either internally or competitively. Companies can either adapt and ride on top of generative AI, or get run over by it,” Tehrani added.

Generative AI Expo topics include:

State of Generative AI

Future of Work

Applications of Generative AI

Techniques for training and fine-tuning generative AI models

Ethical, legal, societal impacts of Generative AI

Evolving Generative AI models and frameworks

Generative Design

Natural Language Processing

AI-driven machine learning and neural networks

Deep generative models

Web3 and Generative AI

Challenges and opportunities in developing Generative AI

Strategies for effective implementation of Generative AI

The future of Generative AI

In addition to the educational program, Generative AI Expo attendees have access to the 300 exhibitors at the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

For more information or to register for Generative AI Expo, contact [email protected]. For media inquiries, contact Michelle Connolly. Companies interested in exhibiting, sponsorship or advertising packages for Generative AI Expo or ITEXPO should contact the TMC Events Team [[email protected]].

