IBM SkillsBuild Breaking Barriers in Tech Training

STEM education has become increasingly important in today's rapidly evolving job market. As technology continues to advance and transform the way we live and work, it has become essential for individuals to have a solid foundation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

While some employers are investing in reskilling their current workforce to learn new technologies, there is still great opportunity in offering training for new and upcoming jobs to underrepresented communities and others who lack access to quality STEM education.

A recent study by IBM asked job seekers who are newly entered in the workforce or looking to change career paths about how they plan to find STEM related jobs. Many said they were not familiar with career options or how to get training for them.

In light of this need, IBM has partnered with 45 organizations globally through IBM SkillsBuild to address the misconceptions surrounding STEM education and promote it among underrepresented communities.

The newly announced partnerships will provide access to free online learning opportunities with clear pathways to employment. It will also target specific communities, including women returning to the workforce, ethnic minorities, low-income individuals, and refugees, and partners with social service, economic development, and vocational organizations, as well as government agencies and universities.

Other misconceptions study respondents had about STEM is that training is expensive, they are unqualified, they didn't know where to start, or how to get digital training so they can continue to work while learning. Seventy-five percent of respondents also said that digital credentials would be a great option to supplement traditional education.

With IBM SkillsBuild access to online training as well as delivered collaboration with local partners and community experts learners can be connected with real career opportunities.

"Technology training can have a transformational effect on a person's life," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM Chief Impact Officer. "There are many misconceptions about what's needed to pursue a rewarding and lucrative career in today's rapidly advancing workplace. This is why we must raise awareness of the breadth of science and technology roles that exist across industries. Together with our IBM SkillsBuild partners, we're highlighting the many pathways that exist for underrepresented communities to pursue futures in tech."