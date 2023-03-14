Play Today Immerses Golf Fans with the Metaverse

Golf is a popular sport worldwide that is rejuvenating for some as they take in the natural surroundings of the golf course and the rhythmic sound of the golf club hitting the ball. It can also be on the more demanding side for those competing in tournaments, as it is all about individual skill.

At the highest competition levels, fans have grown to support the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Fans who are lucky enough to attend tournaments at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, St. Andrews Links in Scotland or Pebble Beach Golf Course in California often talk about how intense and exciting it is to be there in person.

The same cannot always be said for those watching golf tournaments on TV. Fans at home turn on the TV and usually have it on as background noise only to really tune in when one of their favorite golfers is about to swing. (This seems lackluster for a sport that is popular around the world.) The thing is, it’s been this way for at least the past 50 years.

So, Web3 golf company Play Today is here to change that with the launch of a golf metaverse set to be used to livestream the upcoming NSW Open Golf Championship in partnership with Golf NSW and Australian golf retailer Drummond Golf.

The Play Today Metaverse, an interactive 3D virtual world, allows participants worldwide to connect with each other and experience new ways to explore the world of golf. Inside the metaverse, players can showcase their digital golf collectibles, or NFTs, which they can obtain through the Play Today scoring app or purchase on demand from the Play Today marketplace.

Players can also visit virtual replications of over 40,000 physical golf courses worldwide as a flyover experience, connect with fellow golfers by walking around in standalone mode, or by interacting with others in the Play Today clubhouse.

When it comes to golf tournaments, the metaverse lets players watch the live-streaming of professional golf tournaments, interactively controlling the broadcast to follow their player of choice, and view live scores.

Play Today also launched a golf innovation center inside a metaverse called the Drummond Golf Innovation Centre. In the center, players use AR to virtually view innovative new golfing products from leading golf brands.

"By live-streaming the NSW Golf Open Championship within our metaverse, while offering immersive experiences such as the Drummond Golf Innovation Centre, we are creating a new and exciting way for enthusiasts from across the globe to experience professional golf,” said Clive Mayhew, CEO of Play Today. “And golf is just the beginning. This is just a small taste of what the future of interactive sports broadcasting will become."

The Play Today NSW Open Golf Championship at the Rich River Golf Club in Moama, Australia is set for March 16-19 and is predicted to bring in over 20,000 viewers a day. However, given the unique virtual delivery of the tournament, it could attract higher numbers of younger and overseas players to join in the livestream.