Small Businesses Gain Confidence with Mastercard Easy Savings on McAfee Security Solutions

A lack of resources and expertise has put small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) more at risk of cyberattacks when compared to larger companies. In fact, malicious cyber activity resulted in more than $10 billion in losses in 2022, with a large portion of this affecting small businesses, according to the FBI Internet Crime Report.

Just as larger companies utilize security measures such as zero trust, XDR and MFA, SMBs also need to utilize those tools to protect their data and systems. However, they do not usually have the funds available to access those tools.

McAfee and Mastercard have the answer to that as the two expanded their partnership to offer Mastercard Business cardholders automatic savings on online protection solutions from McAfee through Mastercard Easy Savings.

Mastercard Easy Savings is designed to be easy and convenient for SMB owners who are looking to save money on their everyday purchases – online protection services in this instance. By participating in Mastercard Easy Savings, small business owners earn automatic rebates without having to sign up for any additional programs or fill out any forms.

Through the partnership with McAfee, over 30 million eligible Mastercard Business cardholders globally are expected to receive a 10% rebate on all online cybersecurity purchases on McAfee’s website.

McAfee provides security solutions with a focus on antivirus and anti-malware software as well as endpoint protection, network security and cloud security for enterprises. McAfee's solutions are designed to protect against a wide range of threats, including viruses, malware, spyware, ransomware and phishing attacks.

“Running a business is no easy feat, especially with the fast-evolving threat landscape and growing prevalence of cyberattacks,” said Pedro Gutierrez, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at McAfee. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Mastercard to make our industry-leading solutions more accessible to its small business cardholders so they can stay secure and focus on their companies.”

The partnership between McAfee and Mastercard is a key step in offering savings on top security technology solutions to Mastercard Business cardholders to protect SMB business owners and their companies from the threat of cyberattacks.