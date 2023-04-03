Opera Browser is Adding GPT-Powered Tools for Users

A 2021 study from How-To Geek recommended that those who use the same PC for both work and leisure should ideally utilize more than one (if not multiple) different web browsers. I’m just a humble sample size of one, but I definitely stand by How-To Geek’s recommendation; separating my work and personal tasks via unique browsers has created a healthy partition for my remote-work lifestyle. I compile my work-related tabs and extensions in Google Chrome, and my off-the-clock tabs, streams and videos in Opera. Everyone’s got their preferences, and that’s fantastic; to each their own. But for me, while Chrome’s speed and stability are standouts, Opera’s more in-depth ways to customize both aesthetically and practically make it more suitable for my personal time.

And now, be it for users’ work or pleasure, Opera is upping its game via integration of a new tool, one that’s been the talk of the town since late last year:

ChatGPT.

Specifically, the integration of generative AI chatbots powered by both ChatGPT and ChatSonic into Opera and OperaGX browsers.

After initially sharing plans in February to add GPT (now GPT-4, specifically) sidebar integration for webpage and article summaries to augment Opera users’ experiences, Opera has now released early-access versions of its AI prompting and summarizing features. (e.g. prompts for and summarization of articles, webpages or social media posts)

“AI-generated content is a game-changer for web browsing,” said Joanna Czajka, Product Director at Opera. “Our goal is to use these technologies to give our users new browsing superpowers – reimagining how they learn, create, and research. Opera is actively expanding its AI program into AIGC for browser, news, and gaming products through its own solutions and new and existing partnerships.”

“We’re excited to see the rapid roll-out of developer programs and new experiences in web browsing that, not very long ago, seemed impossible to achieve,” commented Per Wetterdal, Head of Strategic Partnerships and AI Ecosystems at Opera.

From Microsoft’s GPT-4-powered Bing Chat AI and Edge Copilot tools in its Edge browser to Opera’s latest AI-fueled efforts, capitalizing on artificial intelligence has certainly become the norm, these days.

Opera users interested in opting in need to update their browsers, go to the Easy Setup setting, and toggle on the “AI Prompts” option. (The “Early Bird” option needs to be enabled, as well.) More info from Opera themselves can be found on their blog here.