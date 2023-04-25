Cracking Down on the Rising Tide of Web-Borne Threats With a Secure Browser

DefensX Fuels Momentum with New Money from Revo Capital

It's been a busy start to 2023 for DefensX, NYC-based developer of a zero trust secure browser, which recently announced it has closed on a financing round by Revo Capital, a venture capital fund investing in innovative, seed, and early-stage B2B or B2C technology ventures.

The company has made a series of announcements, each in different global regions, selling primarily through distribution channels and marketplaces, but most recently through Ukraine's third largest mobile operator. DefensX last week announced that lifecell, serving subscribers in Ukraine, based its new cyber security offering on the DefensX platform.

DefensX's Zero Trust Secure Web Browser includes capabilities including Zero Trust Web Protection, Zero Trust Credentials, Zero Trust File Protection, Remote Browser Isolation, and DNS++. The company says it is now poised to scale as the challenges it has been solving for continue to mount.

80% of the breaches involve web browsers on mobile/desktop

85% of the breaches involve a human element

68% of the attacks target endpoints

With zero trust threat prevention technology, DefensX makes sure the users are safe working anywhere and on any network or device, including desktops, laptops, and iOS and Android phones and tablets.

"As early supporters of Osman and his outstanding team, we look forward to working closely with Revo Capital to scale up the business dramatically and bring the benefits of the DefensX platform to hundreds more distributors, MSPs, and their end customers," said David Walsh, Chairman of DefensX, an Internet innovator, entrepreneur, private investor, and former private equity investor for over ten years at JPMorgan Chase One Equity Partners. "In a cloud-first world and a completely transformed channel distribution ecosystem, DefensX has proven to be a true disrupter during the first phase of developing a cloud-native cyber security defense that will only grow in value as more applications and communications migrate to the cloud."

"We are so pleased and so honored that the team at Revo is placing their trust in us," said Halis Osman Erkan, founder and CEO of DefensX. "As a highly strategic and focused team with a deep understanding of IT infrastructure and the evolution of cloud, the contributions they will make go well beyond financial capital. Their track record of investing in truly disruptive start-ups is outstanding, and partnering with them not only strengthens our foundation but will benefit the many distributors and direct SMB and enterprise customers we have in place today and will allow us to attract more distributors worldwide."

"Cybercrime has become sneakier and more sophisticated than ever before, affecting businesses of all sizes," said Cenk Bayrakdar, Founding Partner and Managing Director, Revo Capital. "Especially with remote working, it has become crucial that every employee remains hyper-vigilant about cybersecurity. With a distributed workforce, organizations must ensure the broadened organizational surface is aware. SMBs need a solution that is scalable, affordable, and easily deployable. DefensX is this first line of defense, helping organizations stay ahead of threats. We are excited to join the DefensX founders on their journey to transform the nature of cybersecurity by liberating users with its context-aware approach."

DefensX has several other global and regional distribution agreements with distributors, including Pax8, a US-based B2B platform used by over 27,000 Managed Service Providers serving hundreds of thousands of SMBs and SMEs. It also announced recently a distribution agreement with SpikeIT, a major cybersecurity distributor in Israel, offering solutions for the Israeli market and DACH with a cyber security bundle.

Earlier this year, DefensX also announced a major distribution partnership with Exertis, MENA, the Dubai-based arm of global distributor DCC Technology (Exertis), and are offering DefensX cloud-based cybersecurity solutions to their regional base of consumer, business, and enterprise customers across the Middle East and Africa.