Home Security Solutions for Peace of Mind, Courtesy of Arlo

With a fast-approaching Mother’s Day on the horizon (Sunday, May 14), ads for best-gift ideas will abound (if they haven’t already) all over social media. Yet one idea that can’t quite be bought (not in a strict, here-it-is-in-a-box physical sense, at least) is real peace of mind. This abstraction, however, doesn’t take away from its necessity; in today’s age of everything-online, as well as complex data use agreements and security needs of both digital and physical varieties, improved security solutions for our oases we call home grow more important each day, month and year.

One security company with its sights set on priceless peace of mind is Arlo. So, to show big-time appreciation for the parental figures in our lives (whomever we cherish), Arlo has revamped its series of smart home monitoring solution for reassuring real security at all times.

Here’s what’s on Arlo’s docket:

Arlo’s Essential Indoor Security Camera is ideal for protecting any room inside the home without sacrificing a sliver of privacy. This camera connects directly to Wi-Fi to record 1080p HD video, it has a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view (FOV), and it can capture video in night vision and with full motion and two-way audio detection. It also comes equipped with a built-in siren and a physical lens shield to safeguard private moments.

Arlo's Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera delivers extremely high-quality video and is quite versatile. It boasts 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with color night vision, a 160-degree FOV, two-way audio detection and a louder siren made for outdoors. The Arlo Pro 4 easily connects to existing standalone security systems, it can send instant object detection and activity zone alerts to mobile phones, and it works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Arlo's Essential Wireless Video Doorbell is custom-made for the age in which we live; i.e. with other video doorbell products on the market, plus with the due acknowledgement of the proliferation of online shopping and food deliveries (as well as, unfortunately, criminals that attempt to swipe bags or packages away from our front doors). This Arlo Wireless Video Doorbell features HD video with HDR, a wide 180-degree FOV, a direct-to-mobile video call for both convenience and safety, crystal-clear two-way audio and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Of course, our shopping pages teem with additional security options, too. Arlo seeks to handle those with its comprehensive Home Security System for all-in-one protection. Learn more about this system’s one-tap emergency response, sensors, professional monitoring and more here.

I (as well as Arlo, via the company’s various security offerings) hope anyone celebrating Mother’s Day does so warmly and safely.