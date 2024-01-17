What Is Blue/Green deployment?





Blue/green deployment is a software release management strategy that aims to reduce downtime and risk by running two identical production environments named Blue and Green. When we talk about blue/green deployment, we refer to the practice of having two production-like environments where one is live (let's call it Blue), and the other is idle (let's call it Green).

The rationale behind this strategy is to ensure that software is released seamlessly and without causing significant disruption to end-users. The Blue environment is the live production environment that users interact with, while the Green environment is a clone of the Blue environment.

The core of the Blue/Green deployment approach is to switch between these environments when deploying new versions of software. When a new software version is ready to be released, it is deployed to the idle Green environment. Once the new version has been thoroughly tested and is deemed ready to go live, the router's routes are switched to direct all incoming requests to the Green environment. This makes the Green environment live and the Blue environment idle.

How the Blue/Green Deployment Process Works

The blue/green deployment process is seemingly simple, but its execution requires careful planning and coordination. The first step is to ensure that both the Blue and Green environments are identical and in sync. This means they should have the same database schemas, configurations, and infrastructure.

Once the new software version is ready for deployment, it is rolled out to the idle environment (in this case, Green). This environment is then thoroughly tested to ensure that the new version works as expected. This testing phase is critical as it mitigates the risk of deploying faulty software to users.

After the testing phase, if everything is working as expected, the traffic is redirected from the Blue environment to the Green environment. This switch is done at the router level, which means users don't experience any downtime during the transition. The previously live Blue environment now becomes idle, and it can be updated with the new software version in preparation for the next deployment.

Benefits of Blue/Green Deployment

Immediate Roll Back to Previous Versions

One of the main advantages of blue/green deployment is the ability to roll back to a previous version of the software immediately. If unforeseen issues arise after the switch to the Green environment, the router can quickly redirect traffic back to the Blue environment. This immediate rollback capability is a significant advantage as it minimizes disruption to users and ensures business continuity.

Downtime-Free Deployments

Another essential benefit of blue/green deployment is the ability to deploy new software versions without experiencing downtime. The switch between the Blue and Green environments is done at the router level, so users don't experience any service disruption. This seamless transition is a significant advantage in today's fast-paced digital world, where any form of downtime can lead to a loss of business and customer dissatisfaction.

Conduct Testing in Production

blue/green deployment also allows for testing in a production-like environment. Since the Green environment is a clone of the live Blue environment, it provides a realistic setting for testing the new software version. This enables teams to identify and fix any issues before the software goes live, reducing the risk of deploying faulty software to users.

Challenges of Blue/Green Deployment

Difficulty in Scaling

Despite its advantages, blue/green deployment is not without its challenges. One of these is the difficulty in scaling. Maintaining two identical production environments can be resource-intensive, especially for larger applications. It requires twice the amount of infrastructure, which can be costly and difficult to manage.

Difficulty in Database Management

Another challenge is database management. In blue/green deployment, both environments need to have the same database schema. However, managing and synchronizing these schemas can be complex, especially when dealing with large databases. Furthermore, if the new software version involves database schema changes, these changes need to be compatible with the old version to prevent disruptions during the switch.

Disruption of User Transaction

Lastly, there can be a disruption in user transactions during the switch between environments. If a user starts a transaction in the Blue environment and the switch to the Green environment happens before the transaction is completed, the user's session might be lost, leading to a distorted transaction. This requires careful planning and coordination to ensure that user transactions are not disrupted during the switch.

Blue/Green Deployment Best Practices

Automate the Deployment Process

The first best practice is automation. Automating the deployment process is a key factor in reducing errors and increasing efficiency. Manual processes are prone to human error and can lead to inconsistencies between environments. With automation, you can ensure that each deployment follows the same steps, creating a predictable and reliable process.

Firstly, you should integrate your deployment process with a Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline. This way, each code commit can trigger an automated build and deployment process, reducing the time to release new features or bug fixes.

Secondly, use Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform or CloudFormation to manage your environments. With IaC, you can version control your infrastructure the same way you do with your code, allowing you to recreate environments with a single command, ensuring consistency between Blue and Green.

Ensure Environment Parity

The next best practice is to ensure parity between your Blue and Green environments. This means that both environments should be identical in terms of code, configuration, and infrastructure. If there are differences between the environments, it can lead to unexpected behavior and bugs when you switch traffic from Blue to Green.

To achieve environment parity, you should use the same version of the application code, the same database schema, and the same configuration settings in both environments. Also, it's essential to use the same infrastructure setup, including server types, network settings, and security rules.

One way to ensure environment parity is to use Docker containers. Containers allow you to package your application and its dependencies into a single unit, which can be run consistently across different environments. Also, using container orchestration tools like Kubernetes can help manage and scale your environments easily.

Gradual Traffic Shifting

Another best practice is to gradually shift traffic from Blue to Green, instead of doing a big-bang switch. This approach, also known as canary releasing, allows you to test the new environment with a small percentage of your users before rolling it out to everyone.

Gradual traffic shifting can help you detect any issues early before they impact all your users. You can monitor the performance and error rates of the Green environment with a small amount of traffic, and if everything looks good, you can gradually increase the traffic until the Green environment serves all requests.

To implement gradual traffic shifting, you can use application load balancers or service mesh technologies like Istio. These tools allow you to control the distribution of traffic between your environments and adjust it in real-time based on your monitoring data.

Leverage Feature Flags

Leveraging feature flags is another best practice. A feature flag is a technique that allows you to enable or disable features in your application without changing the code. This can be useful in a blue/green deployment strategy in several ways.

Firstly, you can use feature flags to gradually roll out new features to your users. Instead of deploying a new feature to all users at once, you can deploy it in the Green environment with the feature flag off. Then, you can gradually enable the feature for a subset of users, monitor its performance and user feedback, and adjust accordingly.

Secondly, if something goes wrong in the Green environment after the switch, you can quickly disable the problematic feature with the feature flag, instead of switching back to the Blue environment. This can reduce the impact on users and give you more time to investigate and fix the issue.

Keep Both Environments Updated

The final best practice is to keep both environments updated. After switching traffic from Blue to Green, you should not leave the Blue environment idle. Instead, you should update the Blue environment with the latest code and configuration, preparing it for the next switch.

Keeping both environments updated can ensure a fast rollback in case of any issues. If something goes wrong in the Green environment, you can quickly switch back to the Blue environment, which is already updated and tested with the latest code.

Furthermore, updating both environments can also allow you to perform A/B testing or parallel runs. You can deploy different versions of a feature in the Blue and Green environments, direct a subset of users to each environment, and compare the results to decide which version to roll out to all users.

In conclusion, blue/green deployment is a powerful strategy that can improve your deployment process, reduce downtime, and improve user experience. However, it requires careful planning and implementation to reap its benefits.

Author Bio: Gilad David Maayan

Gilad David Maayan is a technology writer who has worked with over 150 technology companies including SAP, Imperva, Samsung NEXT, NetApp and Check Point, producing technical and thought leadership content that elucidates technical solutions for developers and IT leadership. Today he heads Agile SEO, the leading marketing agency in the technology industry.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/giladdavidmaayan/