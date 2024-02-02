How Much Does Endpoint Protection Cost? Comparing 3 Popular Solutions





What Is Endpoint Protection?

Endpoint protection, also known as endpoint security, is a cybersecurity approach focused on defending computers, mobile devices, servers, and other endpoints on a network from malicious activities and potential threats. These endpoints are entry points for threats and attacks and thus require specific protection strategies. Endpoint protection platforms (EPPs) are comprehensive solutions that incorporate a range of technologies and methodologies to secure endpoints.

Traditional endpoint protection often included antivirus software to detect and remove malware. However, modern EPPs go beyond this basic functionality. They now integrate advanced features such as firewall protection, intrusion prevention systems (IPS), data loss prevention (DLP), and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. EDR is particularly crucial as it enables the continuous monitoring and analysis of endpoint data to detect and respond to cyber threats that evade traditional security measures.

These modern solutions utilize machine learning, behavioral analysis, and artificial intelligence to anticipate, identify, and block sophisticated attacks. The rise of remote work and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies have further expanded the scope of endpoint protection, incorporating mobile device security and cloud-based endpoint protection for better management of security across decentralized networks.

In this article, we’ll compare SentinelOne pricing to that of Sophos and Carbon Black, to help you make an informed decision for your enterprise.

What Is SentinelOne?

SentinelOne is based in the US and offers a range of endpoint protection services, including threat detection, response, and remediation. SentinelOne's platform is designed to provide real-time, comprehensive protection for devices and networks against a variety of cyber threats.

SentinelOne's endpoint protection platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and respond to threats. This allows the platform to provide proactive protection, stopping threats before they can cause damage. The platform also provides detailed threat visibility and analytics, making it easier to understand and respond to cyber threats.

SentinelOne Plans and Pricing

SentinelOne provides security solutions through three core packages: Singularity Core, Singularity Control, and Singularity Complete. Similar to Sophos, SentinelOne does not openly share its pricing. The information below was provided by TrustRadius.

Singularity Core

The Singularity Core, the basic plan from SentinelOne, is suited for small businesses or freelancers and costs $6/agent/month. This plan offers security features like AI-driven threat detection and response, along with ActiveEDR technology.

Singularity Control

The Singularity Control plan costs $8/agent/month. It is a broader offering that includes Core's features and additional controls for better cybersecurity. It provides access to threat intelligence tools and IoT detection and control.

Singularity Complete

Singularity Complete is the most comprehensive package at $12/agent/month, providing identity protection and access to SentinelOne always-on threat hunting service, as well as all features from the Core and Control plans.

What Is Sophos?

Sophos is a British security software and hardware company, offering a host of endpoint protection solutions designed to secure devices and networks against advanced cyber threats.

Sophos provides antivirus, endpoint detection and response (EDR), mobile device security, and encryption. These services work together to provide comprehensive protection against a wide array of cyber threats. Sophos also provides cloud-based endpoint protection services, which allows for remote management of security across all devices and networks.

Sophos Core Offerings and Pricing

Sophos keeps its pricing structure confidential. The pricing information below was collected from online sources and we cannot guarantee its accuracy.

1. Sophos Antivirus

Sophos Antivirus provides real-time protection against various malwares such as viruses, ransomware, and spyware. Its key features include blocking malicious URLs, phishing protection, and a powerful malware scanning system. According to All About Cookies, its price ranges from $34.99-$44.99/user/year.

2. Sophos Intercept X

Sophos Intercept X employs deep learning technology to protect against previously unidentified threats. It effectively blocks known and unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware. Its key functions include CryptoGuard technology, which reverses ransomware impacts, and a root cause analysis feature for understanding and preventing future attacks.

According to TrustRadius, the cost of the solution is as follows:

Intercept X Advanced : $28/user/year

: $28/user/year Intercept X Advanced with XDR : $48/user/year

: $48/user/year Sophos Managed Threat Response: $79/user/year

3. Sophos Firewall

Sophos Firewall is a user-friendly network security solution, including features like intrusion prevention, web filtering, and VPN support. Its pricing begins around $500, as reported by ESecurityPlanet.

4. Sophos Mobile Security (Sophos Intercept X for Mobile)

Sophos Mobile Security protects corporate mobile devices against malware, phishing attacks, and data breaches. It offers anti-malware scanning, web filtering, device management and secure QR code scanner. According to Enterprise AV, its cost depends on the number of users:

$34.40/user/year for 1-9 users

$31.50 for 10-24 users

$29.75 for 25-49 users

5. Sophos Phish Threat

Sophos Phish Threat is a service that trains employees about phishing risks and assesses their response abilities. It offers numerous training modules on phishing, ransomware, and password security, with detailed reports measuring the organization's vulnerability to phishing. According to Firewall.somc, pricing depends on the number of users and the subscription duration, with an average cost of $38/user/year.

What Is Carbon Black?

The final endpoint protection solution we'll be looking at is Carbon Black, a subsidiary of VMware. This US-based cybersecurity company offers a range of endpoint protection services, including threat detection, response, and remediation. Like SentinelOne, Carbon Black's platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide proactive protection against cyber threats.

Carbon Black's endpoint protection platform is designed to provide comprehensive protection for devices and networks against a wide array of cyber threats. The platform provides real-time threat detection and response, as well as detailed visibility and analytics. Carbon Black also offers cloud-native endpoint protection, allowing for easy management of security across all devices and networks.

Carbon Black Products and Pricing

The official pricing by VMware for Carbon Black products is undisclosed. The pricing information below was collected from various online sources.

Carbon Black Endpoint

Carbon Black Endpoint, previously known as CB Defense, is a next-generation antivirus (NGAV) and endpoint detection response (EDR) tool. It utilizes machine learning and behavioral analytics to proactively address, detect, and mitigate cyber threats.

It provides a unique streaming prevention feature, recording all activities on network endpoints, allowing early interception of threats. It also uses cloud reputation services to identify malicious files, reducing false positives.

According to Motley Fool, Carbon Black's partners charge an annual fee of $52.99 per endpoint for a one-year subscription or $38.40 for a five-year subscription.

Carbon Black MDR

Carbon Black's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a professional security service. It uses Carbon Black Endpoint and a human security team to protect against threats 24/7. The MDR suite seeks and validates threats and manages incident responses. It provides comprehensive security reports, helping organizations understand and respond to potential threats. The cost for a three-year subscription, according to CDW, is $32.99/endpoint/year.

Carbon Black App Control

Carbon Black Application Control provides comprehensive endpoint security by managing application execution employing blacklisting, whitelisting, and greylisting methods. It enables full visibility into endpoint activities and promptly identifies and responds to threats to avoid data breaches. Detailed reports on endpoint security events are also generated. According to CDW, a year's subscription to the Carbon Black App Control for Windows Desktop or Laptop is $36.99 per endpoint, inclusive of production support.

How Do the Solutions Compare?

When comparing Sophos, SentinelOne, and Carbon Black, several factors stand out. First, the scope of protection varies, with Sophos offering a wide range of solutions including antivirus, EDR, and mobile security, while SentinelOne and Carbon Black focus more on AI-driven threat detection and response. Sophos and SentinelOne both offer training and education services, an area where Carbon Black does not explicitly focus.

Sophos's solutions range from $34.99 to $79/user/year, SentinelOne ranges from $6 to $12/agent/month, and Carbon Black's offerings range from $32.99 to $52.99 per endpoint/year. This variance suggests different target markets, with Sophos and Carbon Black catering to larger enterprises and SentinelOne offering more affordable solutions for smaller businesses.

Author Bio: Gilad David Maayan

Gilad David Maayan is a technology writer who has worked with over 150 technology companies including SAP, Imperva, Samsung NEXT, NetApp and Check Point, producing technical and thought leadership content that elucidates technical solutions for developers and IT leadership. Today he heads Agile SEO, the leading marketing agency in the technology industry.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/giladdavidmaayan/