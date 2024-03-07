Azure Cost Optimization: 5 Things You Can Do to Save on Azure





What Is Azure Cost Optimization?

Azure cost optimization is the process of managing and reducing the overall cost of using Azure. It involves understanding the resources you're using, how they are billed, and making adjustments to reduce costs while still meeting your IT needs.

Three fundamental factors drive Azure cost optimization. First, understanding your usage and costs - this involves getting a clear picture of what Azure resources you're using and how much they cost. Second, optimizing your resources - this means making sure you're using the right resources for your needs and not overspending on unnecessary capacity or capabilities. Finally, controlling your costs - this is about setting budgets, monitoring your spending, and taking action to stay within your budget.

Azure cost optimization is crucial because it allows you to get the most out of Azure while keeping costs under control. It's not just about reducing your Azure bill, but about using Azure in the most cost-effective way possible.

The Importance of Optimizing Azure Cost

Optimizing Azure cost is important because it can have a significant impact on your IT budget. Azure offers a wide range of services, and the cost of using these services can quickly add up. By optimizing your Azure usage, you can reduce your costs and make more efficient use of your IT budget.

Furthermore, optimizing Azure cost can also help you make better use of your resources. By understanding your Azure usage and costs, you can make more informed decisions about what services to use and how to use them. This can lead to more efficient use of resources, which can improve your overall IT performance.

Finally, optimizing Azure cost can help you avoid unexpected charges. Azure's pricing model can be complex, and it's easy to incur additional charges if you're not careful. By monitoring your usage and costs, you can avoid surprises and stay within your budget.

5 Things You Can Do to Save on Azure

Right-Sizing Azure Resources

One of the most effective ways to save on Azure is to right-size your resources. This means ensuring that you're using the appropriate amount of resources for your needs – not too much, not too little.

Right-sizing involves examining your resource usage and making adjustments as needed. For example, if you find that you're consistently using less than 50% of a resource's capacity, you may be able to reduce the size of that resource and save money. Similarly, if you're frequently hitting the capacity limit of a resource, you may need to increase its size to avoid performance issues.

Right-sizing is a continual process, not a one-time task. You should regularly review your resource usage and make adjustments as needed to ensure that you're always using the appropriate amount of resources.

Leveraging Reserved Instances and Savings Plans

Another effective way to save on Azure is to leverage Reserved Instances and Savings Plans. These are pricing options that allow you to commit to using a certain amount of resources over a specified period (usually one or three years) in exchange for a significant discount.

Reserved Instances are particularly useful if you have predictable, steady-state workloads. By committing to using a certain amount of resources for a long period, you can save up to 72% compared to pay-as-you-go pricing.

Savings Plans are a more flexible option that provides discounts in exchange for a commitment to use a certain amount of resources, regardless of the type of resource or the Azure region. This can be a good option if you have varying workloads or if you're not sure exactly what resources you'll need in the future.

Implementing Data Archiving and Tiering

Storing data in Azure can be costly, particularly if you're storing large amounts of data. One way to reduce these costs is to implement data archiving and tiering.

Data archiving involves moving data that is no longer actively used to a cheaper storage class. This can significantly reduce storage costs while still keeping the data accessible if needed.

Tiering involves moving data between different storage classes based on how frequently it's accessed. Frequently accessed data is stored in a higher-cost, higher-performance storage class, while infrequently accessed data is stored in a lower-cost, lower-performance storage class. This allows you to balance cost and performance based on your needs.

Utilizing Azure Virtual Network peering

Azure Virtual Network peering is a feature that allows you to connect two Azure virtual networks. This can be a cost-effective way to share resources between different networks, as data transferred between peered networks does not incur any bandwidth charges.

Virtual Network peering can be particularly useful if you have resources in different Azure regions or if you're working with partners who also use Azure. By peering your networks, you can share resources and data without incurring additional costs.

Utilizing Azure Budgets and Alerts

Finally, a crucial part of Azure cost optimization is monitoring your usage and costs. Azure provides several tools for this, including Azure Budgets and Alerts.

Azure Budgets allow you to set a budget for your Azure spending and track your spending against that budget. This can help you control your costs and avoid unexpected charges.

Azure Alerts allow you to set up alerts based on your Azure usage or costs. For example, you can set an alert to notify you if your spending exceeds a certain amount or if your usage of a particular resource exceeds a certain level. This can help you stay on top of your usage and costs and take action if necessary.

In conclusion, Azure cost optimization is a crucial aspect of managing and reducing the cost of using Azure. By understanding your usage and costs, optimizing your resources, controlling your costs, and using the right tools and techniques, you can make the most of Azure while keeping costs under control.

Author Bio: Gilad David Maayan

Gilad David Maayan is a technology writer who has worked with over 150 technology companies including SAP, Imperva, Samsung NEXT, NetApp and Check Point, producing technical and thought leadership content that elucidates technical solutions for developers and IT leadership. Today he heads Agile SEO, the leading marketing agency in the technology industry.

