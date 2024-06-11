Introducing the Newest Addition to ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW: Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo

Shelton, CT – June 11, 2024 –– TMC today announced the launch of Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo, set to take place from February 11-13, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the Broward County Convention Center. Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo is the latest addition to TMC’s fast-growing ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity is perhaps the most critical priority for businesses of all sizes. Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo brings together industry analysts, cybersecurity experts, solutions providers and enterprise professionals to share insights, strategies, and solutions to safeguard against emerging cyber threats.

Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo is dedicated to empowering decision-makers, IT professionals, and cybersecurity experts with the knowledge and tools to fortify their defenses against crippling cyber attacks and network downtime.

Here are a few of the most compelling reasons for IT and security professionals at enterprises of all sizes to attend:

Expert Insights: Gain actionable knowledge from leading cybersecurity experts and keynote speakers. The tools and strategies you learn about could save your company from a crippling cyber attack.

Explore the latest cybersecurity products and services from hundreds of top providers. Building relationships with companies and partners who can help you craft the best protection plan for your network and data.

Networking Opportunities & Special Events: Connect with industry peers and leaders all three days on the show floor or at the dedicated networking events throughout the three days of the show. The information shared in casual conversations is often the most valuable.

Panel Discussions and Presentations: Engage in dynamic discussions on current trends, challenges, and solutions. Get a 360-degree view that will drive your cybersecurity success.

“We are excited to bring Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo to Fort Lauderdale in 2025,” said Rich Tehrani CEO and Conference Chairman for TMC. “We expect this conference to be a game-changer for cybersecurity professionals who are relied upon every day to protect their company's digital assets. Our goal is to provide a platform where professionals can learn, collaborate and stay ahead of the curve in protecting their organizations from cyber threats," added Tehrani.

Opportunities for Sponsors and Exhibitors

Estimates suggest that by 2030, the Enterprise Cybersecurity market will reach as much as $13 trillion. As an exhibitor, you gain access to influential decision-makers desperate for reliable cybersecurity solutions. They seek your expertise and partnership to protect their enterprises from cyber attacks and the crippling cost that could result.

Sponsors will meet with executives who need your expertise to stay ahead of evolving threats.

Enterprise Technical Executives

Enterprise Sales and Support Management

Investment Community

Software and Platform Developers

The three-day conference and expo promises to help attendees find proven ways to guard against crippling cyber attacks for your business.

Conference breakout sessions will be the hub of information and education for industry professionals to explore the evolving landscape of cyber threats and defenses. This year's agenda focuses on a variety of topics, including:

Zero-Trust Security

Securing the Cloud Security

AI-Powered Threat Detection

Building a Robust Phishing and Social Engineering Defense Strategy

Securing the Internet of Things (IoT)

Navigating the Evolving Ransomware Threat

Cybersecurity for the Remote Workforce

Getting into the Minds of Hackers

Compliance and Regulation

The Future of Cybersecurity: Quantum Computing and Beyond

Building a Resilient Incident Response and Recovery Plan

Securing the Software Supply Chain

Cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT)

Building a Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture

The Human Factor: Developing a Security-First Culture

Security Automation and Orchestration (SOAR) for Improved Efficiency

Leveraging Threat Intelligence for Proactive Defense

The Insider Threat: Mitigating Risks from Privileged Users

Cybersecurity for Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT)

Building a Secure Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)

Data Privacy Regulations: A Global Perspective

Security Awareness Training: Strategies for Effective Employee Education

Pen Testing and Vulnerability Management Best Practices

Cyber Insurance: Understanding Coverage and Mitigating Risk

For more information about Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo please visit www.enterprisecybersecurityexpo.com or contact TMC's Dave Rodriguez at 203-852-6800 ext. 146.

For the latest Enterprise Cybersecurity Expo news, updates and information follow the event on X at @CybersecConf.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800 ext.170