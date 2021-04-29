FEATURE NEWS

NOVA Launches New Grant for NOVA's Smart Region Project

By Juhi Fadia April 29, 2021

On the 27th of April 2021, The Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board approved a whopping $1.9 million grant in pursuance of the NOVA Smart Region Initiative. This grant was awarded to and announced by Smart City Works and its partners - VA Center for Innovative Technology and Washington DC ArchAngels.

Smart City Works, earlier in 2019, secured a federal grant worth $750,000 toward the development of Northern Virginia’s infrastructure in collaboration with Refraction. Once again, this next-gen not-for-profit business accelerator has shown itself to be worthy of the government’s trust and money.

With this sum of $1.9 million, Smart City Works is planning to integrate tech start-ups in Northern Virginia that is brimming with potential with sustainable economic growth and development.

Not only does this bode well for the upcoming SMEs and start-ups in NOVA, but it also will go a long way in securing NOVA’s dream of a well-rounded infrastructural portfolio which deals with not only economic development and the march toward becoming a smart city but also help secure long-term job markets, and boost the caliber stature of Northern Virginia as a tech hub.

This is particularly necessary for the near future since an increasing number of start-ups are setting up base in NOVA and starting to hog the spotlight. For these companies to be able to survive in the long-term operating from NOVA, NOVA needs to make it worth their while.

Companies like Aireon, which primarily deals in Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast or aviation surveillance tech, Federated Wireless, which indulges in the wireless industry and ensures results to its customers using innovative methods. Omnispace, one of the leading companies in the field of satellite infrastructure and many more, requires a progressive infrastructure in the city to continue to remain competitive.

Ms. Carola Mandelbaum, Executive Director of Smart City Works, in a public address, said, “We are looking forward to continue to build on our innovation ecosystem with the GOVA grant and work with our partners in government, universities, businesses, and nonprofits, to help make Northern Virginia one of our nation’s crown jewels for innovation and economic growth.” 

The $1.9 million grant award has the potential to transform Northern Virginia into the future tech hub that companies wish to set up. Alongside its industrial goals, inching toward the smart city initiative, NOVA could create an urban environment that will be beneficial and desirable for not only industrial moguls but also the common man.


Juhi Fadia is an engineer, analyst, researcher and writer covering advanced and emerging technologies.

Edited by Luke Bellos
Juhi Fadia

Correspondent

