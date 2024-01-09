$100M Towards Innovative Capital Options: AppDirect Secures New Funding from CDPQ

Let’s talk AppDirect, CDPQ, and an announcement involving both that dropped earlier this morning.

AppDirect’s B2B solutions and subscription commerce platform simplify how businesses buy, sell, and manage their myriad technologies. This platform brings together a slew of technology providers and advisors – more than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors and at least 5 million subscribers that rely on the AppDirect ecosystem – and has been recognized by Forrester as a Leader when it comes to Marketplace Development Platforms.

Today, AppDirect announced that it has secured a gargantuan $100 million in strategic funding from global investment group CDPQ. (This actually builds on a previous $80 million financing round back in 2021, bringing the total program funding to $180 million.)

CDPQ (or Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) strives to make a constant difference across various markets by investing with smart, long-term perspectives fed by enterprise-building motivation. CDPQ believes that constructive capital has its greatest value when it creates actual positive change. (A mission statement that’s quite easy to agree with, we’d say.) With focuses on sustainable investments in the digital economy that spur meaningful developments, it makes sense why CDPQ and AppDirect have mingled, as far as this news goes.

The long-story-short of it: Per the official announcement, “This new investment will support innovative financing options for technology advisors through the AppDirect Capital Invest program, allowing them to access flexible capital to transform and scale their business.”

The longer-story-short here: Dynamic channel markets in 2024 are predicted to present technology providers and advisors with important decisions (perhaps even make-or-break decisions), making smart capital investments an active must. Thus, the AppDirect Capital Invest program supports this imperative by combining upfront, non-restrictive capital with the power of the AppDirect Marketplace, allowing technology advisors to use the capital to scale, innovate, retain top talent, or make outside investments while maintaining 100% ownership of their business.

Per Emanual Bertolin, AppDirect’s Chief Revenue Officer:

“AppDirect is committed to providing our technology advisors with an unfair-but-fair advantage. Our Invest program is purpose-built to empower our technology advisors so they can keep up with today's ever-changing market. With AppDirect Capital, technology merchants and advisors can take advantage of innovative capital options to expand their business or invest in the future, which makes increasing access to this program all the more essential.”

And per Marc Cormier, CDPQ’s Executive Vice President and Head of Fixed Income:

“Since our initial financing in 2021, AppDirect has demonstrated their ability to accelerate the connectivity and competitiveness of today’s businesses. As part of our partnership, this repeat investment continues to facilitate the delivery of critical solutions for the digital economy, while generating stable returns for our clients.”

