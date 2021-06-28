Enhancing The Capture, photoSENS Partners with Qualcomm for Multi-dimensional Applications

With seemingly limitless applications enabled, Qualcomm and photoSENS are demonstrating advanced 5G capabilities at Mobile World Congress this week in Barcelona.

With a complete reference design based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G Cellphone Platform, according to the companies, smartphone manufacturers can benefit from dramatic enhancements in-depth map resolution for front-facing applications like enhanced face authentication and rear-facing applications, including 3D reconstruction, enhanced bokeh, one-shot macro photography with 3D-reconstruction and printing of small objects and augmented reality (AR).

PhotonicSENS is part of the Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem Program, which enables software and application vendors to pre-integrate and optimize solutions to create a premium user experience and feature differentiation for OEMs.

"photonicSENS' single-lens 3D depth sensing solution will be a game-changer for smartphones," said Ann Whyte, President of photonicSENS.

The 3D depth camera reference designs of this collaboration are based on photonicSENs' single-lens apiCAM technology that, with a single device, delivers simultaneously an RGB image and depth map to offer smartphone manufacturers the means to differentiate with enhanced photographic features.

This includes a 1.4Mpx depth map, the lowest component count, lowest cost, and the lowest power dissipation, as well as the best performance in any environment, according to the company.

photonicSENS is presenting the reference design at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, from 28 June to 1 July in Hall 3 (3H52MR).