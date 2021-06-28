FEATURE NEWS

Enhancing The Capture, photoSENS Partners with Qualcomm for Multi-dimensional Applications

By Arti Loftus June 28, 2021

With seemingly limitless applications enabled, Qualcomm and photoSENS are demonstrating advanced 5G capabilities at Mobile World Congress this week in Barcelona.

With a complete reference design based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G Cellphone Platform, according to the companies, smartphone manufacturers can benefit from dramatic enhancements in-depth map resolution for front-facing applications like enhanced face authentication and rear-facing applications, including 3D reconstruction, enhanced bokeh, one-shot macro photography with 3D-reconstruction and printing of small objects and augmented reality (AR).

PhotonicSENS is part of the Qualcomm Platform Solutions Ecosystem Program, which enables software and application vendors to pre-integrate and optimize solutions to create a premium user experience and feature differentiation for OEMs.

"photonicSENS' single-lens 3D depth sensing solution will be a game-changer for smartphones," said Ann Whyte, President of photonicSENS.

The 3D depth camera reference designs of this collaboration are based on photonicSENs' single-lens apiCAM technology that, with a single device, delivers simultaneously an RGB image and depth map to offer smartphone manufacturers the means to differentiate with enhanced photographic features.

This includes a 1.4Mpx depth map, the lowest component count, lowest cost, and the lowest power dissipation, as well as the best performance in any environment, according to the company.

photonicSENS is presenting the reference design at Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona, Spain, from 28 June to 1 July in Hall 3 (3H52MR).


Arti Loftus is an experienced Information Technology specialist with a demonstrated history of working in the research, writing, and editing industry with many published articles under her belt.

Edited by Luke Bellos
Author Info
Arti Loftus

Special Correspondent

Click here to read full bio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Share
Related Articles

Liberating Wireless Workers, Arroe and Ingram Micro Introduce Smart Charging Technology

By: Arti Loftus    6/28/2021

With the majority of companies struggling as a result of COVID-19, there have been exceedingly few avenues to prosper from the pandemic. Despite this,…

Read More

Enhancing The Capture, photoSENS Partners with Qualcomm for Multi-dimensional Applications

By: Arti Loftus    6/28/2021

With seemingly limitless applications enabled, Qualcomm and photoSENS are demonstrating advanced 5G capabilities at Mobile World Congress this week in…

Read More

Verizon's Show-Stopping DBIR 2021 Is A Must Read for Every Cyber Security Professional: Stunning Data Amidst a Surge of Attacks in 2020

By: Matthew Vulpis    5/25/2021

Verizon recently released its annual Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), which provides valuable insight and analysis into the cybersecurity cha…

Read More

The Power of Empowerment: Thermal Energy Storage Technologies Bring Independence to Individuals and Industries, Regenerating the Future

By: Arti Loftus    5/25/2021

Despite efforts to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel, analysts continue to forecast a rise in consumption of up to 50% between 2020 and 2040, accor…

Read More

Leading with Infrastructure: Empowering the Future

By: Matthew Vulpis    5/19/2021

United for Infrastructure's week of activities kicked off Monday, May 12, in Washington, DC, with virtual events that included an address from US Pres…

Read More
View All News