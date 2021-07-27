Tackling Cyber Threats at the Edge: Two Companies Collaborate to Bring Browser Security Solutions to Multi-Service Providers

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, IT and network professionals at nearly every enterprise were forced into action as remote work became the norm following the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. Organizations across all industries were forced to go digital, which unfortunately increased the boom-time for cybercriminals. Reports of cybercrime shot up by almost 70 percent in the US compared to 2019, as the lockdown created an ideal environment.

The RSA's Quarterly Fraud Report found that during the Covid-19 pandemic, phishing, credential exposure, and ransomware remained the most common approach, accounting for 33 percent of all cyber-attacks. On top of this, with so many new devices in use due to remote work, account takeover attempts soared, and logins to a new account from a new device accounted for 31 percent of fraud activity. The amount of fraudulent activity originating from a mobile device also increased by more than 25 percent, with employees using their own devices to log onto work servers.

As the sophistication and volume of cyberattacks continue to rise, organizations are prioritizing their cybersecurity and looking for the next innovative answer to their cyber woes. However, new security strategies, such as zero-trust end-point technologies, are allowing businesses to fight back.

On July 27th, 2021, Isoolate, a transformational provider of zero-trust web threat protection platform, announced a global partnership with Pax8, a company that simplifies the way organizations buy, sell, and manage cloud solutions, empowering them to achieve more with cloud technology, to provide managed service providers (MSPs) end-point security solutions for all devices.

"We are excited to work with Pax8 and offer our innovative solutions to their expansive partner ecosystem," said Osman Erkan, Founder, and CEO at Isoolate. "The number and impact of cyber breaches targeting businesses of all sizes are growing exponentially. Organizations need to re-think the trust relationship built over the years with the Internet, end-users, devices, and locations. Advanced zero-trust end-point web threat protection technologies can easily secure and manage an organization's end-users across all devices, ensuring safe work from anywhere, on any device, over any network."

"As cyber-attacks rise and IT professionals expand their security strategy, the end-point security market is projected to reach more than $15.6 billion by 2024," added Jared Pangretic, SVP of Sales at Pax8. "Pax8 is thrilled to offer more security aircover through Isoolate's innovative solutions and simplified approach to end-point protection. "

Zero-trust is a security framework requiring all users, whether in or outside the organization's network, to be authenticated, authorized, and continuously validated for security configuration and posture before being granted or keeping access to applications and data. Zero-trust assumes that there is no traditional network edge; networks can be local, in the cloud, or a combination or hybrid with resources anywhere as well as workers in any location.

End-point protection is the ability to protect the assets that are the last touchpoint of the network it is connected to. With the growing number of end-point devices inside a business, it's even more important to make sure end-points are managed to help reduce the attack surface. Only once a device is managed can we begin to think about how to secure the device from today's evolving threat landscape.

"The concept of Zero-trust is "never trust, always verify," which effectively means assuming all devices and users represent a potential threat and cannot be trusted until they can be properly authenticated," said Erkan. "And today, because end-points represent every device connected to your network, an attack can become unmanageable quickly if end-points are not properly managed and secure. So, these solutions used together create a strong first line of defense against potential cyber threats."

There are myriad benefits related to zero-trust architecture, such as reduced threat surface, maximized use, and authority of authentication, limited possibility for data exfiltration, protection against both internal and external threats, as well as simply improving overall security posture both on-premises and in the cloud. And with a robust end-point security offering that incorporates the core principle of zero-trust, companies can get the peace of mind that access to data is proper, authenticated, and easily controllable.

"The demand for cybersecurity will only continue to grow, and with the size of some organizations that got hacked this past year, it is evident that everyone is at risk," said Erkan. "A cyber-attack on a customer can be detrimental, but by leveraging solutions such as zero-trust end-point security, businesses can stay vigilant and prepared for whatever evil lurks in the digital shadows."