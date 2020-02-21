Dell to Sell RSA Security to Investor Group

Since 2016, computer and network security company RSA Security LLC has been a part of Dell thanks to the latter’s acquisition of EMC. With a focus on cryptography, RSA counts among its product portfolio products such as the RSA BSAFE cryptography libraries and the SecurID authentication token as well as RSA Archer, RSA NetWitness Platform, RSA Fraud and Risk Intelligence and RSA Conference. RSA is said to have more than 30,000 customers around the world, and its channel partners include VARs, systems integrators, distributors and consulting firms.

Now, the company is being sold again and offloaded by Dell to a group of investors. A consortium led by Symphony Technology Group (STG), an American private equity firm based in Palo Alto, California, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, and AlpInvest Partners has announced plans to purchase RSA from Dell for just over $2 billion. The acquisition is expected to take approximately six months to close.

STG has a large portfolio of businesses, including companies in engineering, publishing, finance and healthcare.

“As one of the world’s elite security brands, RSA represents a great opportunity for solving some of the rapidly developing customer challenges that go along with digital transformation,” said William Chisholm, Managing Partner at Symphony Technology Group, in a statement. “We are excited and fully committed to maximizing the power of RSA’s talent, expertise and tremendous growth potential and continuing RSA’s strategy to serve customers with a holistic approach to managing their digital risk.”

According to Dell, the goal of the sale is to streamline the company’s product portfolio.

“This is the right long-term strategy for Dell, RSA and our collective customers and partners,” said Jeff Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Vice Chairman, Dell Technologies. “The transaction will further simplify our business and product portfolio. It also allows Dell Technologies to focus on our strategy to build automated and intelligent security into infrastructure, platforms and devices to keep data safe, protected and resilient.”