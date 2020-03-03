Why digitalization has made online games so popular





Ways of entertainment are now more than ever neatly packaged and easily available to anyone that wants to kill some free time in a fun and engaging way. Every aspect of living is now easier. Gone are the days when you had to leave the house so you could go see a new movie or perform an activity you like.

Digitalization has given us the opportunity to do most of these things from the comfort of our own home, and this includes gaming as one of the primary sources of entertainment around the world.

Entertainment

Life today can be stressful, no matter who you are or where you are. This is why online games are a global phenomenon. People turn to online games as an entertainment medium that gives them a break from the struggles of daily life. Surprisingly enough, even the gambling industry which is one of the staples of gaming has taken to online alternatives of traditional casinos.

Online casinos are now widely available. These websites offer a variety of games that are regularly updated with brand new titles and often give out bonuses for their loyal players. You can play hundreds of casino games at any UK registered online casino for free or for real money.

Online games also have the advantage of being able to easily bring people together. Online multiplayer gives these types of games an edge that is often missing from the old single-player classics. Playing together is always a lot more fun than playing alone, and that’s what online gaming is best at.

Variety

One of the best things about online gaming is the variety it has to offer. As mentioned before you can find anything that your heart desires in online games. One of the most popular game genres today is the fantasy role-playing genre and the same holds true for online games. The pioneers of this genre like RuneScape and World of Warcraft which debuted in the early 2000s are still going strong today, amassing up to hundreds of thousands of players that still enjoy the updated content they have to offer.

First and third-person shooters are also very popular in the online gaming community, and many companies have capitalized on this by creating franchises that expand beyond just regular gaming.

Another popular genre in online gaming is MOBAs or Massive Online Battle Arenas. The MOBA craze began with DOTA, a mod for the strategy game Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos. Its popularity inspired many other companies to produce games with similar gameplay of which some, like League of Legends, have held the top stop for most played online games for years.

Competitiveness

Online games are in essence competitive. Most online games pit players or teams against each other which then compete to finish an ultimate goal. People love competition, especially when they don’t have a lot to lose from it. This is why online games have sparked a fire in so many to grind for days straight to achieve higher levels and beat out their opponents.