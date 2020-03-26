FEATURE NEWS

UK National Health Service Challenges Startups & Innovators to Assist Isolated Brits

The coronavirus is challenging governments around the world with the obstacles of a COVID-19 world. New York State is turning to the technology community to create a SWAT team to combat the virus, but it is not alone in taking this type of an approach.

NHSx, the UK’s National Health Service innovation arm announced Techforce19, a £500,000 funding competition for startups and innovators to create solutions to assist citizens impacted by the coronavirus.

Specifically speaking, PUBLIC will manage the program and is looking for projects aimed at social care needs and mental health support. Expect to see solutions to assist alleviate strain on services and processes in place currently, address remote social care as well as care and volunteer optimization.

  Startups and innovators have until April 1st at 12pm to get applications in, with finalists selected on April 3rd. Each project chosen will receive up to £25,000 to be deployed at scale in the coming weeks.  

Matthew Gould, Chief Executive of NHSX noted, “Tech can play an important role in helping the country deal with the challenges created by coronavirus.  This competition is focused on the problems created by isolation, which lend themselves to digital solutions. It will allow NHSx to accelerate the development of those solutions, so within weeks they can help those in isolation suffering from loneliness, mental health issues and other problems.”

While the world was in the midst of widespread digital transformation, COVID-19 is accelerating deployment and adoption. The tools are there for the remote workforce to remain productive, but what about their sanity – just a question.




