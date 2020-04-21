IKIN Signs Benchmark Electronics to Bring Holographic Technology to Life

Today’s technology landscape is full of innovations that once were thought impossible. Yet, from Star Trek’s communicators to the holographic image of Princess Leia’s image forever engrained in Star Wars fans, these fantasies are coming to life. The Motorola Star Tac is but a distant memory, having been replaced by newer and more powerful smartphones with applications that make them resemble the Dr. McCoy’s tricorder – especially today with so many healthcare apps available.

While the hologram hasn’t reached nearly the same status, the technology is evolving and developers are coming ever closer to mass market availability with holographic images. With video communications usage increasing exponentially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, holograms as the next iteration of visual communications aren’t far behind.

“Visual communications solutions are firmly established as effective enhancements to interaction and productivity,” IKIN CEO Joe Ward told us at ITEXPO. “Enabling real-time, fully dimensional displays with visual perspective will further improve comprehension and clarity of communication.”

IKIN, which has been working on a mass market-suitable form factor for holographic technology, recently announced it will be bringing its RYZ product to field trials this year, with GA expected in 2021. The RYZ product family comprises hardware and software to enable holographic displays on mobile devices. The initial release is planned for Android devices.

The solution includes a hardware accessory for mobile phones, a mobile app, and the RYZ framework. The framework is a set of tools for developers to integrate holography into their applications, while the hardware accessory enables touch control of holographic elements with full integration between its volumetric display and the mobile phone screen.

IKIN announced it is working with engineering and manufacturing firm Benchmark Electronics to create the RYZ hardware accessory. Benchmark will help IKIN with design services, engineering support, prototype development, and field trial units, as well as the eventual transition to full production.

The use cases are endless. Think of the benefits to support techs in any industry, if they can leverage holography to trouble shoot customer issues – and think of the increase in customer satisfaction. Or think of an online shopping experience, where customers can manipulate holograms for 360-degree product views instead of having to rely on often poor-quality still images. Or the ability for doctor’s to remotely assist with diagnoses or procedures thanks to full holographic renderings. Of, course there’s an entire gamine industry that would love to take the next step from motion technology.

“On the foundation of 5G, cloud-based AI systems will allow for volumetric holographic projection operating systems to become fully operational and functional,” said Ward. “Everything from communication to shopping to consumer applications will be accessible via holographic visual projection systems, which will be impetus for a dramatic shift in all forms of technology and visualization.”

