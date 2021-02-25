4 Reasons Wound Care Imaging Technology Is Game-Changer In HealthTech





Wound care is definitely critical to the overall healthcare industry, medical clinicians, and patients. The ability to assess a wound with pinpoint accuracy and document healing, infection, and other key wound care factors is a must.

Traditionally, wound care would involve clinical experience, and the human eye as the only mode of measurement and care. This is still an effective way to approach wound care, as long as the medical clinician is experienced.

What if there was another way to approach wound care? Technology tethered with clinical experience has led innovators to develop wound care imaging technology. And this wound care technology is a game-changer for healthcare and HealthTech.

Now clinicians can utilize a wound measurement tool to assess, document, and treat wounds for advanced wound care. For instance, a medical clinician can utilize a wound imaging device to detect bacteria in and around a wound that the human eye simply can’t see.

Having such wound imaging technology is revolutionary to say the least. It may be leading the way for more HealthTech innovation in the space of wound care and wound management. And it is all digital.

Better diagnosis, greater success in healing for patients, less risk of infection, advanced wound care plans, and more are all benefits of wound care imaging tech. Let’s take a closer look at a few reasons why this technology is a game-changer for medical clinicians.

1. Wound Care Becomes Digital With Advanced Visual Imagery

With wound care imaging technology in the clinical setting, the healing process becomes digital with advanced visual imagery never before seen. How does this work exactly?

When a patient comes in for wound care, a digital image is documented. Every follow-up exam, more digital imagery is taken of the wound. Overlaying digital imagery, the healing of the wound becomes highly visual. There are evn 3-D digital scanning features in some cases.

Why is this important to clinicians and patients? Better documentation. It is critical to track healing and scanning the wound area via wound care imaging tech makes this an easier process through digital means. This can ensure healing is on track and infections are not present.

2. Wound Care Documentation Is Digital For Doctor And Patient

While on the topic of wound care documentation, wound care imaging technology has made documentation digital and far more enhanced. What was once written based on human eye analysis by clinicians, the wound area becomes digitally visual and available.

This is essential to creating advanced wound care documentation and care plans that will speed recovery for patients. The imagery documentation includes location, wound depth, any tissue damage, bacteria, and more.

The digital nature of the wound care technology is also aligned with the digital distribution of medical records. Now wound care documentation can be uploaded to Electronic Health Records (EHR) for unified care across all clinicians in a patient's recovery plan.

3. Patient Wound/Injury Diagnosis Becomes More Accurate

This is another reason wound care imaging technology is a game-changer in HealthTech. One of the most beneficial factors of having wound care tech in the clinical setting is that patients get far more accurate diagnoses.

A better, more accurate diagnosis for a patient can help serve up better pain management, faster healing time, more advanced injury rehabilitation, and overall better wound care plan. This is the power of HealthTech.

The in-depth wound care documentation and initial wound/injury assessment facilitates better diagnoses every step of the way from doctors, nurses, and clinicians.

4. Legal Litigation Risk For Medical Clinicians Is Reduced

Legal litigation risk is always a top concern for medical clinicians. In the industry of healthcare, a mistake could cost millions, if not billions of dollars. In fact, medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the United States. This is a big time issue.

Having wound care imaging technology in place can help medical clinicians reduce the risk of legal action due to malpractice. How? Because technology can reduce the risk for human error in medical situations.

With digital documentation and highly in-depth imagery, it would be difficult to miss something. It would also be challenging for a legal team to pursue legal action against a medical clinician when so much documentation is in place.

Wound Care Imaging Technology Is Changing How Medical Clinicians Approach Wound Care

The above reasons for wound care technology are only the tip of the iceberg. There are plenty more reasons and benefits to utilizing Health Tech innovations, like wound care tech.

Advancing how clinicians see a wound can certainly eliminate human error via traditional wound care methodology. It will be exciting to see what’s next in this healthcare tech niche.