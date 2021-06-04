



Transitioning to DevOps for faster workflows can be done in several key steps. Of course, DevOps implementations such as continuous integration, delivery, and deployment save businesses time while reducing costs. Additionally, long-term DevOps adoptions empowers companies to maximize resource utilization, integrate new developers into existing workflows, and construct a reliable infrastructure. This way, developmental and operational goals are achieved faster with a robust infrastructure to support them. As a software developer, you should transition to DevOps to shorten lead times, achieve goals faster, and reduce resource costs. In this post, we will discuss how to transition to DevOps for faster workflows.

Build A Culture Of Delivery

First, build a culture of delivery within your dev teams for a smoother transition to DevOps. Of course, DevOps transitions require significant culture shifts, so take time to secure buy-in from your dev teams. Most teams will appreciate careful timing, increased simplicity and further education. Moreover, train your dev teams on streamlining workflows, implementing rollout plans and programming advanced tool integrations. This way, teams gain the skillsets necessary for accelerated workflows and increased adaptability. Additionally, they can strike a balance between stability and velocity. Surely, building a culture of delivery secures buy-in for your DevOps transition.

Establish End-To-End Responsibility

Additionally, impose end-to-end responsibility on your future DevOps teams. Within DevOps, development and operational teams work together as one. This combined team becomes comprehensively accountable for the applications they produce. Impose these responsibilities earlier in the transition process to foster improved collaboration between the teams. Moreover, individual members build and strengthen relationships useful for hybrid DevOps teams. In fact, cross-functional support like this provides a more coordinated, top-down approach to DevOps implementations. This way, the implementation's guidance offers systemic integration, executive buy-in, and acceleration of the DevOps transition. Simultaneously, these techniques help your team master the software development process. Absolutely, imposing end-to-end responsibility on your DevOps teams improves their collaboration and communication capabilities.

Configure Your Tech Stack

Now, you are ready to implement an advanced tech stack that accelerates DevOps workflows. There are plenty of robust software tools that optimize DevOps workflows and processes. For example, a Container registry by JFrog provides a single, agile location to manage/organize images, packages, and containers. This way, you avoid throttling or retention issues, while maintaining efficient, reliable, and continuous access to your build ecosystem. Implement the best tools to shorten lead times, integrate with many existing tech stacks, and reduce errors. Certainly, implementing the right tech stack automates, optimizes, and integrates your DevOps processes into accelerated workflows.

Leverage DevOps Workflow Automation

Next, begin automating DevOps processes to speed up your workflows. Automation capabilities accelerate new application development, streamline troubleshooting and resolve infrastructural issues. Additionally, the transition facilitates feedback loops between DevOps team members with automation functionalities. Of course, these feedback loops lead to faster iterations, updates and deployments within the development life cycle. For example, your DevOps teams can automate workflows with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) processes. These processes allow teams to offer self-service capabilities, as well as deliver pre approved configurations and resources with minimal user input. Definitely, implement automated workflows for faster releases and capabilities.

Implement Continuous Monitoring

Lastly, monitor your DevOps teams, workflows, and implementations. Continuously monitoring provides a full visualization of DevOps movements and automation advantages. This way, you resolve issues with team members or those within the development cycle itself. Additionally, many of the best DevOps teams begin with an inventory of available data, then map the data to the necessary workflows. Of course, this data must be continuously available in real time to the entire team. Ensure this availability by implementing streaming states. On top of that, add collection mechanisms that enable central consumption of these states. Several DevOps systems such as message buses and real-time telemetry can provide the continuous availability of DevOps information. After all, monitoring is critical for successful DevOps software development. Assuredly, continuous monitoring visualizes your DevOps workflows from end-to-end.

Transitioning to DevOps for faster workflows can be done in a myriad of ways. After all, this innovative strategy is known to greatly improve collaboration, cross-departmental teamwork, and productivity. For example, building a culture of delivery secures buy-in for your DevOps transition. Second, imposing end-to-end responsibility on your DevOps teams improves their collaboration and communication capabilities. Third, implementing the right tech stack automates, optimizes, and integrates your DevOps processes into accelerated workflows. Next, implement IaC workflows for DevOps-impacting automation capabilities. Finally, continuous monitoring visualizes your DevOps workflows from end-to-end. Consider the steps described above to embrace the accelerated production, deployment, and updating capabilities of DevOps workflows.