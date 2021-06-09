IKIN University, RYZ SDK Open Door to 3D World

FEATURE NEWS

They say a picture paints a thousand words, what do they say about holograms? The last time I spoke with IKIN, CEO Joe Ward walked me through what holographic content is capable of doing in the warehouse, as well as the B2B opportunity by embracing an open ecosystem.

A lot has happened in a few short months, and recently company CMO Michael D’Arminio and EVP, Marketing Cody Oakland dished on how IKIN is deploying imagination – no, seriously. The IKIN RYZ SDK empowers Unity and C# developers with the ability to create awe-inspiring, emotion eliciting, results driving holographic content.

What type of content are we talking? Anything within Unity. From medical and architectural applications to “whatever you can conceive you can literally create utilizing our SDK,” Oakland noted.

This month’s IKIN University will unpack the Unity-based SDK, introducing the nuance and notability of developing holographic, and offering a roadmap for interested developers.

Oakland explained, “We’re giving the toolkit, this is not a traditional SDK,” enabling those with a background developing with Unity, “a certain ease,” but being a Unity expert is not necessary. In an effort to make sure developers will be successful, IKIN is currently vetting applications to be involved in beta testing and consumer launch.

In March, Joe Ward referenced a deployment with the USMC, they are leveraging the RYZ SDK in warehouse operations. The initial agreement called for IKIN to outfit one warehouse, now there’s talks in place to scale the partnership to 4,000 warehouses. But don’t pigeonhole holograms to the warehouse.  

D’Armino mentioned how the hologram company is preparing to break into a brand new vertical – not for public consumption, yet.  He continued to tease the horizon, with both hardware and software development underway, noting the robust breath and depth of RYZ and RYZ software applications.

Spanning gaming, independent developers, the enterprise, YouTubers, military and more; the future is vast for IKIN, with B2B and B2C both ripe for holographic content.

“Leadership is incredibly disciplined on staying focused. What we have on our plate in coming months will solidify ourselves as not only a player, but a leader,” D’Armino exclaimed.

Central to success is strategy, as Oakland confirmed, “We want to execute with excellence and maximize partnerships.” In an effort to do just that, IKIN leadership leaves South Florida on Friday for Mobile World Congress to expand visibility and partner ecosystem.

Every partner has unique needs, a unique problem, that requires a lot of thought, customization and troubleshooting,” he continued referencing a couple projects in the cooker. An upcoming consumer launch is in the works, as well. With a plate stacked high over the next few months, Oakland remains confident in delivering.

With IKIN, what you see is what you get. Everybody is living in a 2D world. IKIN offers the Z Axis. As D’Armino put it, “It’s much more engaging seeing things as they really are in full depth.” I can’t argue.

Join us in Miami for ITEXPO and  IKIN University, and gain a roadmap to developing cutting-edge holographic content.




Edited by Maurice Nagle
