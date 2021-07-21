AI and the Future of Privacy: Computer Vision Solutions and Privacy

Data protection and security have topped the list of prime enterprise worries for decades. Today more than 75% of businesses count on AI to ensure the present and the future of privacy, and the figures tend to grow exponentially. With the ever-increasing need for private customer information to analyze, businesses quite often go beyond the point and AI appears to be the only barrier that can stop them from knowing too much.

How AI Stands Guard For Enterprise Security

Tons of articles have been written to discourage business holders from incorporating Artificial Intelligence as a key element for data protection. To explain this, it would be enough to simply say that most enterprises need your data, and by discrediting AI protective capabilities such companies ensure seamless access to the information they are looking for. So if you still stand on the AI side of the dispute, let us introduce some of the use cases that have proved beneficial in the field of keeping business data safe and sound.

Face Recognition Entrance Security

The era of numerical passwords and codes has already seen its sundown. The new methods of protection include fingerprint or retina scanning and the use of face recognition technology. The first two are quite expensive and complicated to incorporate (unless such expenses are justified). Face recognition is an AI branch that basically acts as a security officer which is impossible to be double-crossed. To save valuable data from breaches the first step is just to prevent inappropriate people and staff from reaching it. By installing face recognition software you can be sure that only the selected ones can get access to the database.

Preventive Analysis

The majority of leaks and data breaches can be prevented by thorough suspicious user activity monitoring and surveillance. But human supervision abilities are extremely limited so here AI again comes to the rescue. If it detects any doubtful behavior from both authorized and non-authorized users, notifications will be immediately sent to the security department and the system itself can be blocked by default. Here preventive analysis works as the second main breach-aversion mechanism which has been trained to detect certain kinds of actions that may be precursors to data security threats.

Automated Emergency Actions

When talking about AI and the future of privacy a decade ago, people dreamed of being able to sleep well without the need to worry about out-of-nowhere cyber attacks. AI and computer vision have made a huge step toward making it possible. With the right choice of a computer vision software company provider, you’ll be able to set the configurations that suit your security challenges most. Automated emergency actions strategy means that the software is able to block the system as soon as it detects a break-in and isolate a malicious user. Of course, the steps may vary but the general idea is as explained.

Safe Data Transportation

Impeccable data storage is a must, but what will happen to data once it has to be transported? For instance, medical card data and test results frequently circulate between at least two or three medical institutions. Computer vision software companies offer solutions to ensure the safe transporting of valuable data without a chance of losing it in the open space.

Artificial Intelligence For Data Security: The Seed Of Discord Explained

Googling “AI and data protection” you’ll encounter numerous articles that explain how to protect yourself from AI instead of giving information on how to use AI to prevent data leakage. Just like any outstanding technological invention, computer vision is used by different people and organizations for various purposes.

Let’s say you’re a customer who wants the system to showcase product recommendations based on one’s digital actions via social media. In such a case, you’d be glad to share some of your personal info to make your product search faster and easier. But if you were a medical clinic patient, you’d almost certainly prefer to keep health-related data away from third people’s eyes. The same goes for insider business data. People use AI according to their specific purposes but it doesn’t mean that the technology itself can’t be trusted. The beauty of customizable software lies in the ability to adjust the settings according to your needs, and benefit from it without losing your own privacy.

AI and Data Security Future

The AI phenomenon causes a lot of disputes. Some parties say that artificial intelligence has made access to data so easy that anyone interested can cash in on it. Others stick to the idea that AI was designed to solve the data security issue, not to worsen it. But in fact, the truth is that AI can work both ways but the choice of how to use it is always yours. Obviously, there’s no better solution to data privacy issues than computer vision and the sooner you realize that security is the cornerstone of your business, the more unidentified breaches, that put brakes on the whole business development process, will be reversed.