Nynja Technologies Joins Growing List of Tech Firms Supporting Ukraine in War with Russia

From an historical perspective, many see the current war Ukraine as an attempt to undo the past. At the same time, modern technology has placed this conflict on a new and very different global stage – beyond the political and even the military stage. The digital world offers a forum for the world at large to participate from beyond the front lines, in a way never before possible. Many tech companies have taken a stance and are leveraging their tools in a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine and its people.

The latest tech company to take action is Nynja Technologies, a Toms River, New Jersey-based integrated communications and collaboration provider. While Nynja’s activity has largely focused on enabling remote and hybrid work environments, today, it is leveraging its technology to help ensure communications channels for Ukrainians.

Specifically, Nynja is providing anyone in Ukraine complimentary premium subscriptions to its cloud-based service, which includes encrypted video, audio, and text chat channels.

“We feel it is our duty to assist those in Ukraine who hold liberty and opportunity sacred, and inspire us every day,” says Nynja CEO JR Guerrieri. “These free subscriptions will continue until a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine is achieved, and the government and people of Ukraine are no longer under threat.”

Nynja joins many other tech companies and organizations that have actively sought to support Ukraine.

Elon Musk sent a shipment of satellite terminals to Ukraine to help ensure reliable connectivity for key government and business activities through the Starlink satellite service.

AT&T is providing unlimited free calling to Ukraine for its customers. Deutsche Telekom (including T-Mobile US and T-Mobile Polska), Vodafone, BT, and many others have made similar announcements, waiving fees for calls and messaging to Ukraine and for roaming charges in the country.

The European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO) says additional support from telecom providers includes distributing SIM cards to refugees, free Wi-Fi in refugee camps, SMS donation capabilities to support refugees, adding Ukrainian TV channels to IPTV packages at no cost.

Google, Apple, Meta, and others have cut off some services in Russia and/or Ukraine, particularly services they say can be exploited by the Russian government and military in their efforts. Apple has also suspended sales in Russia.

On the cyber front, well-known hacker group Anonymous disabled a number of Russian government websites with DDOS attacks, and other hackers have also attempted to disrupt Russian activity through cyber attacks.

It remains to be seen what impact these and other actions may have on the ultimate outcome of the war, but the massive outcry of support from tech firms sends a clear message and signals that war has moved beyond the front lines and beyond the government in a digital world.

“The Nynja family sends our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine as they fight to keep their freedom and way of life,” Nynja’s Guerrieri says.